Age is just a number for the oldest Quad-City Times Bix 7 participant

"From then on, I looked forward to it; it was so much fun. My kids were running it and they never talked about how much fun it was."

Wiebler broke her leg in December, so she will scale back this year by walking the two-mile Quick Bix instead of the entire route. She will be joined by two of her children, two daughters-in-law and several of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Even more family will be cheering from the sidelines, all of them wearing green T-shirts that read, "Doris' crew" on the back.

"I am so blessed, so blessed with a great family and a healthy life. I'm very blessed," she said.

Wiebler attributes her longevity to good genes and an active, healthy lifestyle. Her brother lived to be 99, her sister lived to 98 and both parents lived to age 94.

"Partly I was blessed in liking food that was good for me," she said. "Normally, I walk a couple of miles every day. I've been going to the mall, maybe five days out of the week. It's something I enjoy doing."