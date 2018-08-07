Five days before county board members voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Rock Island County Public Building Commission, the agreement was approved by the commission during a July 12 meeting.
Commissioner Brent Ganahl said the agreement was approved pending approval by the county board.
The agreement states the commission will spend up to $1.6 million to abate asbestos in the 123-year-old courthouse, raze it, and create green space and security bollards on the site.
The security measures would add protection to the Justice Center and its annex. Once annex construction is completed in October, and the courthouse razed, the annex will be referred to as the courthouse.
The proposed agreement also states that if the cost of abatement, demolition and landscaping exceeds $1.6 million, the commission can abandon the project and give the building back to the county.
On July 17, the county board approved the agreement with opposing votes by six members: Kimberly Callaway Thompson, D-Rock Island; Edna Sowards, D-Rock Island; Richard Morthland, R-Port Byron; Don Johnston, D-Moline; Robert Westpfahl, R-Milan; and Cecilia O’Brien, D-Moline.
According to a timeline released in July by Gilbane Building Co., the contractor for the annex, demolition of the courthouse will begin Dec. 31.
The commission meets next at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the committee room on the second floor of the county office building at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
The building commission is chaired by Bill Kauzlarich. Its members include Patrick Wendt, Tom McCune, Craig Kavensky, Clarence Darrow, Marshall Douglas and Ganahl.