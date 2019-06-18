In honor of Grace Whitten, former editor for the Quad City Times, the Albany Riverfest will host a 5K with all proceeds going toward the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter for Dementia research and legislation.
The Red Lippy Race for Grace will be held Saturday, August 24 in Albany, Illinois, with the start of the race in front of the fire station at 409 S. Church Street. Same-day registration for the race will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the start of the race at 8 a.m.
Along with the 5K, a Kiddie run will be held for children 12 years or younger. The Kiddie run will start at 9:30 a.m. The cost for children 6 or younger to enter the race is $20, and for children between the ages of seven and 12 the cost is $25.
For the 5K run/walk, the cost to enter for ages 13 or older is $30, with the cost increasing to $35 after August 10. All entry costs include a T-shirt and children who run the kiddie run can also walk the 5K free of charge.
The will be a party after the race at JPs Landing will food and beverages for all ages.
Race applications are available at the Albany Village Hall or on the Albany Riverfest Facebook page.
For questions, contact Sherrie Grace at redlippyraceforgrace@gmail.com.