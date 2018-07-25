UPDATE: The Scott County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into the death of Robert James Lamb, 29, of LeClaire.
The results of the investigation show that alcohol played a role in the incident.
Lamb was riding on top of a Canadian Pacific train and either fell or jumped off the train which led to injuries that resulted in his death.
Lamb's body was found in a ditch near the railroad tracks along Great River Road near Princeton early Friday.
EARLIER REPORT: The LeClaire man whose body was found near railroad tracks along Great River Road near Princeton early Friday died from head injuries after either falling from or jumping off a moving train.
Robert James Lamb, 29, likely was doing something that has become a dangerous trend — train jumping.
"Alcohol was involved, and he was riding the train," Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Monday. "It has become a thing to do. There are YouTube videos about it."
The death investigation determined from the Canadian Pacific's train schedule that it was northbound, and police think someone was with Lamb when he jumped on.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
Lamb's body was found the morning after a 12-year-old Moline girl lost a leg when she tried to jump onto a train near her home. Her other leg was badly injured.