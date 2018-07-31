Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, told fellow council members and city staff Tuesday he is "very concerned" about a proposed change to the city's civil rights commission after speaking with leaders of state agencies, saying the move could potentially be seen as non-compliant with Iowa law.
According to an email obtained by the Quad-City Times, Iowa Civil Rights Commission Director Kristin Johnson told Matson the state agency cannot partner with a local agency or commission unless it complies with a provision of state law that the "local agency or commission be independent and maintain control over its staff when staff are provided to the agency." Johnson did not expressly state within the email whether the proposed ordinance would be non-compliant.
Meanwhile, city officials backing the ordinance contend that the proposed city code rewrite does, in fact, follow mandatory requirements set by the state. They have also challenged claims from the city's civil rights director and the commission that the changes would undermine the commission's ability to act independently.
At issue is an initiative forwarded by several aldermen that would take away administrative oversight from the commission, a seven-member panel of Davenport residents. Under the proposed ordinance, the city would still have a hearing board composed of residents with the chief task of reviewing local civil rights complaints, such as concerns on unfair housing and employment practices. But management of the city’s civil rights office employees, including the director, would instead be controlled by a three-member governing board of aldermen.
Also included in the ordinance is a path for the city to hire outside attorneys to handle the legal side of civil rights complaints, a process that is currently done in-house by employees on the city payroll.
Davenport’s civil rights commission on Tuesday condemned the proposal, labeling the action an “unfortunate abuse of power” and “a huge conflict of interest.” They also accused city leaders of seeking to “usurp” the commission for “personal gain.”
“This is a huge conflict of interest for the Mayor and Council to undertake such a change and exclude such a broad range of public employees from protection under the municipal civil rights ordinance,” Susie Greenwalt, who chairs the commission, wrote in a statement Tuesday.
The Davenport commission's rebuke comes one day after members held an off-schedule meeting to privately discuss a lawsuit, the exact nature of which remains unclear. State law allows government bodies to meet outside of public view to talk about pending or ongoing legal action.