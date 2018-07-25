Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved additional building requirements for properties along Rockingham Road on the city’s southwest side, advancing a long-contemplated plan to shape future real estate developments in one of the city’s older neighborhoods.
The measure was approved unanimously with little discussion. Ahead of the vote, Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, applauded city officials and local residents for their work on the measure, saying she’s “so glad to see this come.”
“I’m looking forward to what can happen in the future for this area, and the citizen involvement has been remarkable … and I’m glad we’re coming to a point where we can be moving forward,” she said.
The new building rules outline several specifications for residential and commercial real estate, ranging from the appropriate type of materials for construction to the placement of windows and doors on homes. They apply to properties facing Rockingham Road between Marquette Street and John Fell Drive, a part of town known for its industrial sector.
Rockingham Road is remembered by longtime residents as a street once bustling with places to shop and eat. But over the years, several businesses — including some of the industrial manufacturers around which the neighborhood is anchored — have packed up and gone, leaving empty buildings behind.
One such industrial giant leaving is Kraft Heinz, which announced three years ago that it would move its factory to the north side of town. Kraft Heinz also heavily cut back its workforce, reflecting a larger trend in the company nationally. The company has received millions of dollars in state and city tax breaks to make the change, prompting rebukes from critics who called it a give-away.
The proposal for Rockingham Road came after years of discussion with local businesses, city staff, elected officials and area residents talking about how to revitalize some of the blighted neighborhoods along the major street. City staff and officials have billed the additional building rules as a way to ensure that new developments conform to the neighborhood’s long-term needs.
Similar ideas for the city’s neighborhoods have advanced in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Davenport aldermen approved a new design concept on the city’s northeast side near the Rhythm City Casino, which was created to promote a more specific pattern of development in a mostly-vacant part of town called Elmore Corners.
In other news:
- Aldermen advanced the re-classification of property for a proposed restaurant plaza in northeast Davenport after upset neighbors applied another round of pressure during a public hearing.
The development, which could include Iowa’s first incarnation of the Chicago-style restaurant chain Portillo’s, has drawn concerns from locals who say the city’s infrastructure is too poor to support it. Meanwhile, the notion of bringing a Portillo’s to the Quad-Cities has been widely celebrated on social media.
Those opposed have said the new plaza would increase traffic, worsen area flooding and drive down their property values. Aldermen said Wednesday they intend to hear out and consider those concerns as the proposal moves through the process.
For its part, the real estate developer heading the project contends the plaza would have little impact on area traffic, its water removal systems would help decrease area storm water flooding problems and the businesses would add value to the neighborhood.
- Aldermen approved a resolution to accept a $6.3 million grant from the federal government for the reconstruction of Davenport Municipal Airport’s main runway, which airport officials say has fallen into disrepair. The city has also earmarked an additional $1.2 million in bonds from its infrastructure budget for the rebuild.
- The proposed Miracle Field project gained traction with a resolution to approve its final cost and building plan. The city wants to spend $920,000 on the baseball field, with nearly all of the money coming from private donors. The baseball field is designed to be used primarily by mentally and physically disabled persons.