Aldermen pass amended agreement for police officers in schools

Davenport alderman on Wednesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Davenport Community School District to provide a school resource officer at West High School for the next two years and a school liaison officer who will oversee the school resource officers at the schools where they are stationed.

Aldermen voted 9-0 for the agreement. Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, was absent at Wednesday’s meeting.

However, the vote came after Alderman Pat Peacock, 7th Ward, asked that the agreement be amended. The amendment, which passed 8-1, includes language that the mayor, the schools working group that has been formed to look at the school resource officer issue and the district must agree on an acceptable scope of work for the officers. The scope shall be put in writing and become part of the intergovernmental agreement upon approval by city council.

If the parties cannot come to an agreement on an acceptable scope of work for the officers, then the city shall send a 90-day termination notice to the school district to end the agreement.

The school district has told the city that the officers are wanted and necessary.