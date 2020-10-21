Aldermen to continue discussion of sale of the Heritage

He added that the city’s long-term plan for low income housing “must focus on a solution that gives the highest priority to families, individuals, neighborhoods.”

Also, at Wednesday’s city council meeting, Davenport aldermen are expected to suspend the rules and approve on first consideration an ordinance for the sale and issuance of general obligation corporate bonds not exceeding $25 million.

Mallory Merritt, the city’s chief financial officer, said earlier this week the major credit agencies, S&P and Moody's, re-approved the city’s high credit ratings for its bonds.

The city's financial advisors have said that given the city's excellent financial standing and the economic opportunities available now is a good time to issue the bonds.

Matson, reading from the credit reports, said the “city’s bonds are judged to be of high quality and remain a very low credit risk for investors. The city continues to outperform its budget due to conservative budget practices supported by prudent policies.”

The high credit rating also is due to the city’s ability to maintain very strong finances as well as remain compliant with reserve and liquidity policies, and the city has a large and stable tax base, Matson said.

Merritt said that on Wednesday morning the city would inform its financial advisers that it had $25 million in bonds for sale. Once all the bids are in it will be up to city council to approve the actual terms of the transaction during the city council meeting.

