Aldermen to continue discussion of sale of the Heritage

Davenport aldermen will continue their discussion of the proposed sale of the city-owned Heritage for $6.35 million to the nonprofit Foundation Housing at the next City Council meeting Wednesday.
In a presentation to city council Wednesday during the committee of the whole meeting, Bruce Berger, the city’s director for community and economic development, said that the goal has been to find a buyer who will keep the units affordable, specifically as Project Based Section 8.
Additionally, Berger said the 120-room Heritage, a low-income apartment building located at 501 W. 3rd St., is getting on to 40 years and the buyer will need to not only maintain the building but have the financial resources to make “significant improvements that are likely on the horizon.”
Berger said there were seven offers ranging from $4 million to $6.35 million. There was little interest shown in the scattered sites that Davenport has around the city, he added.
The top three offers were at least $6 million, he said. All had substantial portfolios, well-managed properties with good references and property scores, and each proposed some rehabilitation to the Heritage.
He said Foundation Housing was focused on affordable housing. The tenants will remain in place, and the Project Based Section 8 program will remain in place. There will be no change in tenant rents.
Berger said Foundation planned to ask the Department of Housing and Urban Development for a long-term, 20-year agreement.
“We have been doing five-year agreements with HUD and renewing them every five years,” he said. “As a condition of their investment in the property they want to know that for 20 years, at least, that they will have that long-term affordability and continue that Project Based Section 8 program.
According to the organization’s website, Foundation Housing was founded in 1990 as the National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions Inc. The organization changed its name to Foundation Housing in 2019.
Since its founding, the organization says it has been involved “in the recapitalization and preservation of more than 55,000 units of multifamily housing with transaction values exceeding $4.5 billion.” It has properties in 20 states and Washington, DC, “with numerous projects pending nationwide.”
Berger also explained that the HUD regulations for the Heritage with the Project Based Section 8 were different than the regulations for the scattered sites around the city that are mostly houses and duplexes.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he would form a committee to determine where the $6 million would go if the sale of the Heritage eventually went through.
Matson said the money should go “back into housing."
"We all think that’s important, and maybe some other programs," he said. "The money should stay in housing.”
Alderwoman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, said she would like to see any sale of the city’s low-income housing properties go to a nonprofit and preferably a local nonprofit.
Alderman Kyle Gripp, At-large, said that the sale would get the city out of the landlord business and was a good financial move for the city. But, this decision can’t be made only on finances, he added. “We have to be considering the folks who utilize these affordable housing units.”
Both Jim Richardson, president of Ecumenical Housing Development Group, and EHDG board member Pastor Richard Pokora of All Saints Lutheran Church, asked that the city pause the sale of the Heritage, “and enter into negotiations with local not-for-profit affordable-housing organizations to acquire both the Heritage and 42 scattered site units, as part of a long-term sustainable affordable rental housing plan for the city.”
Pokora said EHDG submitted a $4.4 million bid for the Heritage and an offer for the appraised value of the scattered site housing units. He said EHDG agreed to “maintain the scattered site properties serving low-income families and individuals and to renovate the Heritage.”
He added that the city’s long-term plan for low income housing “must focus on a solution that gives the highest priority to families, individuals, neighborhoods.”
Also, at Wednesday’s city council meeting, Davenport aldermen are expected to suspend the rules and approve on first consideration an ordinance for the sale and issuance of general obligation corporate bonds not exceeding $25 million.
Mallory Merritt, the city’s chief financial officer, said earlier this week the major credit agencies, S&P and Moody's, re-approved the city’s high credit ratings for its bonds.
The city's financial advisors have said that given the city's excellent financial standing and the economic opportunities available now is a good time to issue the bonds.
Matson, reading from the credit reports, said the “city’s bonds are judged to be of high quality and remain a very low credit risk for investors. The city continues to outperform its budget due to conservative budget practices supported by prudent policies.”
The high credit rating also is due to the city’s ability to maintain very strong finances as well as remain compliant with reserve and liquidity policies, and the city has a large and stable tax base, Matson said.
Merritt said that on Wednesday morning the city would inform its financial advisers that it had $25 million in bonds for sale. Once all the bids are in it will be up to city council to approve the actual terms of the transaction during the city council meeting.
