MOLINE — After five weeks of remodeling, the wait is finally over: Aldi has reopened in Moline.
The store at 4211 Avenue of the Cities will hold its grand reopening on Thursday morning. The first 100 customers will have the chance to win gift cards worth between $10 and $100. The grand prize is free produce for a year.
“Organic sales in the past several years have quadrupled,” said Heather Moore, division vice president. “Our customers’ taste profile keeps changing. As a retailer, it’s important we stay current and up to date with what they want. We realized that consumers want more of the healthy and fresh.”
Total construction time spanned 15 weeks. Renovations include an expanded first aisle with more room for refrigeration and produce. Altogether the store gained 3,000 square feet, which allows for a 20% increase in product line and 40% in fresh product, Moore said.
The reopening ceremony caps Aldi’s regional renovation project. Over the last few years, the discount grocery chain has spent $12.5 million to renovate nine stores in the Quad-Cities area, including sites in Moline, Rock Island, Davenport, Galesburg, and Silvis. Five of the renovated stores are in the Quad-Cities proper, Moore said.
The Quad-Cities stores are some of Aldi’s oldest, Moore said. Aldi opened its first store in 1961, in Germany. Its first U.S. store opened in 1976, the same year Aldi opened in the Quad-Cities.
“This is one of our first markets ever, which makes it even more exciting,” Moore said. “At our core, it’s the same as it was in 1976: high quality, great prices, just in a bigger and fancier store with more stuff.”
Aldi’s corporate office is in Batavia, Ill., west of Chicago. The current Moline store's location opened in 2010.
The Quad-Cities renovations are part of a national investment campaign. Aldi will spend $1.9 billion remodeling more than two-thirds of its roughly 1,900 stores across the country, Moore said. By the end of 2022, the company plans to open an additional 600 stores, she added.
The Moline store has added three employees. Nationwide the company plans to add 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses, and offices by the end of 2022.
Moore emphasized that, despite the expensive remodeling, food quality has not been sacrificed and prices remain “the same.”
On Wednesday, shoppers from the area had returned to their store in search of goods and deals.
“We were really missing it,” said Pam Jackson, of Moline, who said her local Aldi is her primary grocer. “We love Aldi. The products are great, I love the new lighting and the fresh new look.”
The giveaways on Thursday morning’s grand opening will be fiercely sought, and Moore said that lines could form as early as 6 a.m.
The grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:25 a.m. Thursday morning, at 4211 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. The ceremony will be followed by the "Golden Ticket" giveaway and "Produce for a Year" sweepstakes.