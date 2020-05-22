Aledo looking into reopening the town

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALEDO — Aldermen discussed COVID-19 public health concerns and reopening city hall at the Monday, May 18, Aledo City Council meeting, held via video conference.

Aledo City Administrator and Chief of Police Chris Sullivan said logistics would play a part in reopening city hall to the public since there’s only one door for entry.

“We’re going back and forth on what would work and what we’ll accept," Mayor Chris Hagloch said. "I would sure like to have it open next week.”

Officials are restarting the city's E-Cycle service June 4 at the City Garage, 309-311 E. Main Street. It's held from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Alderman Jim Holmes will be on site to collect residents' electronics and paint waste. A list of acceptable items can be found under 'Community' and 'E-Cycle' on the city's website, www.aledoil.org. Social Distancing will be required. The service was suspended in mid-March because of COVID-19.

The city’s economic development company, 353 Court, will begin scheduling appointments in the coming weeks to talk with struggling downtown business owners. Hagloch said they could offer assistance, and “hopefully guide them, try to see what they’re doing right or wrong, make some adjustments to help them out the next couple months.”