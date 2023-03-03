ALEDO, Ill. – The City of Aledo has been awarded $600,000 in state funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant program to provide partial funding for a new Aledo Aquatics Center.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the grant recipients March 1 in conjunction with the Illinois DNR celebrating the program’s largest distribution of funding in its 36-year history.

Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch said in a news release that the grant “is an incredible investment towards a community resource that will ultimately enhance the quality of life for all residents.

“The Aledo Aquatics Center is an idea directly responding to community feedback during the Mercer County Heart & Soul process,” Hagloch added. “The OSLAD grant will help us make that vision a reality.”

The proposed Aledo Aquatics Center was announced at a city council meeting in the fall of 2022. It will be constructed near the downtown on the site formerly occupied by Farmer’s Grain and Coal. The proposed facility will include space for swimming, diving and a splash pad for families.

Aledo's Aquatic Center was named among 118 other park projects throughout Illinois, and provides a portion of the costs for land acquisition and the development for parks and outdoor recreation projects.

The City of Aledo applied for the grant in September of 2022 to fund a portion of the aquatic center.

The grant covers $600,000 of the $1.31 million needed to create the splash pad and pool house facilities within the larger aquatic center.