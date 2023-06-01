Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The pies, pastries, jams and more set to serve thousands in Aledo this weekend all have two things in common — they were made with love and with rhubarb.

The Aledo Rhubarb Festival will take place June 2 and 3, with the main events scheduled between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days. The Rhubarb Capital of Illinois, so titled in 2007 by the Illinois House of Representatives, will invite crowds to Central Park and the Mercer County Courthouse lawn to shop, taste, sip and participate in events.

“We are excited to welcome thousands of visitors and festival goers back to Aledo for the annual Rhubarb Festival,” Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch said. “This event is incredibly important to the fabric of our community and offers our residents the opportunity to gather together in celebration.”

Bake sales, live entertainment and historical exhibits will be open throughout the festival. People can grab rhubarb seeds from the Aledo Main Street booth, take a trolley ride around town and buy a souvenir from the souvenir shop, with proceeds going toward keeping the festival going each year.

Special events include the Lil' Rhubarb Royalty Pageant 9-10 a.m. Saturday and rhubarb pie eating contest at noon Saturday.

Free samples of rhubarb treats will be available at the tasting tent in Central Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, or until supplies run out. Festival officials encourage guests to purchase their treats early to avoid "rhubarb regret," as rhubarb pies sell quickly.

“The Aledo Rhubarb Festival is the community-wide effort and truly represents the celebration of what makes our entire community a special place to live,” Rhubarb Festival Chair Pam Myers said. “From Aledo to the entirety of Mercer County, this festival is the coming-together of all of our businesses, residents and local organizations. We’re excited to have another year to gather together in downtown Aledo.”

Photos: The 29th anniversary of the Rhubarb Festival in Aledo