Aledo Rhubarb Festival returns this weekend
Rhubarb Fest is this Friday and Saturday, offering opportunities to eat food and learn about Aledo. 

The Aledo 2021 Rhubarb Fest returns this year with a special guest, inviting people to taste sweet treats, learn about the town and have some fun Friday and Saturday.

A bake sale kicks off the festival at 9 a.m. Friday, and there will be plenty of opportunities to buy rhubarb treats and other food throughout the two days. There will also be antique and other sales, live music, and tours of town. Main events run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. 

Events such as the rhubarb recipe and big leaf contests are postponed until 2022. 

Rhubarb Fest

Cassandra Spivey, of Orion, holds Betsey, a West Highland white terrier puppy, as she browses pies for sale during Aledo’s 2016 Rhubarb Fest. 

The Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall is also stopping in Aledo this weekend and will be open to viewing 24 hours a day at Monument Park, 217 NW Third Ave. The wall is an 80-percent replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Rhubarb Fest Board and Committee decided April 13 to hold the festival as COVID-19 restrictions began lifting, according to a news release, giving them six weeks to plan. Masks and social distancing are encouraged, as is sanitizing hands frequently. 

Aledo cancels popular Rhubarb Fest

Aledo cancels popular Rhubarb Fest

The 2020 Aledo Rhubarb Fest scheduled for June 5 and 6 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release from the Aled…

“The Board is following current CDC Guidelines and is working with the City of Aledo and the Mercer County Health Department," Rhubarb Fest Chairman Pam Myers stated in the release. "They have also worked diligently to get the word out to the Rhubarb Fest Guests, Vendors and Volunteers as to what the Covid Safeguards are.” 

The event and parking are free. For a full schedule visit www.aledorhubarbfest.com

