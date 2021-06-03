Aledo Rhubarb Festival returns this weekend

The Aledo 2021 Rhubarb Fest returns this year with a special guest, inviting people to taste sweet treats, learn about the town and have some fun Friday and Saturday.

A bake sale kicks off the festival at 9 a.m. Friday, and there will be plenty of opportunities to buy rhubarb treats and other food throughout the two days. There will also be antique and other sales, live music, and tours of town. Main events run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Events such as the rhubarb recipe and big leaf contests are postponed until 2022.

The Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall is also stopping in Aledo this weekend and will be open to viewing 24 hours a day at Monument Park, 217 NW Third Ave. The wall is an 80-percent replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Rhubarb Fest Board and Committee decided April 13 to hold the festival as COVID-19 restrictions began lifting, according to a news release, giving them six weeks to plan. Masks and social distancing are encouraged, as is sanitizing hands frequently.

