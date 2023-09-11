It was a Thursday afternoon and Alex Marietta was on his way home to his family. But he never made it.

Marietta died on June 3, 2021, while riding his bike home after working out. Marietta crossed East Kimberly Road at the intersection with Davenport Avenue, near Aquatic Environments where he worked as a manager for 20 years, according to his obituary. The light changed and Marietta attempted to cross, but he was struck by Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr.

Hunt, it was later determined, was driving at more than 70 mph while intoxicated. Hunt sped through the red light then left the scene, leaving Marietta. Hunt was convicted of homicide and sentenced to 40 years in prison as a result.

Sunday, family and friends of Alex Marietta gathered at the intersection to dedicated a ghost bike in his name. A tradition in the cycling community, a ghost bike is an unused bicycle that is painted white with the deceased cyclist's name, to honor their memory and remind drivers to share the road.

Marietta's widow, Kristen, spoke at the event, saying her husband would be honored to have the bike dedicated to him. Any time he could find an outdoor activity, he was in. Cycling was no different.

"Alex did a lot of things and he excelled in them all. But when Al found biking, road biking in particular, he found something he did well and he found something that the loved," she said. "Alex found his people."

Kristen Marietta said her husband jumped into the cycling community with both feet, often recording races to watch later and eventually got her involved as well. Safety was of the upmost importance to him, she said, and something he took very seriously.

"That day, Alex was being safe. He did all the right things. He wore a helmet and waited at a stoplight. He was crossing a busy road to get to the bike path that he rode all the time," she said. "Had there been a safe passage running north to south, he would have been on it instead."

At Sundays' event, a crowd of about 40 people gathered to dedicate the bike to Alex Marietta's memory. Some of those driving by honked in support and cyclists gathered around as well. Dedicating the bike, Marietta said, was both a tribute and a reminder.

"This bike is to show everyone who sees it how crucial it is for safety to be practiced by all. It symbolizes an actual life taken. It reminds people of the devastating and completely life altering effects and events caused by distracted and impaired driving," she said. "The ripples of Alex's death reached far and are still disturbing water two years later."

The ghost bike dedicated Sunday was donated and placed earlier by anonymous person. At first, Marietta was not even aware it was there.

"I was not trying to go this way, but by some accident I drove by and it had been placed," she said. "I just broke down in tears. I pulled in and I ran down to it. It brought my joy, where this spot typically wouldn't."

Seeing the bike two years after the crash made her feel that her late husband was not forgotten, she said. Instead, she views it as a way to celebrate him.

"We're going to miss him for the rest of our lives," she said. "This is an honor. This is the good in the world of bad."

