Alicia Popp: 'I didn't want to move here at all'

I grew up in small town called Spring Valley, Illinois.
My mom and dad were from Chicago, and Mom had two sons from a previous marriage. She wanted to get the boys out of Chicago — away from the streets and the crime.
We were the only Black family, and I was the only African American in my school, except for my older sister. She's very light-skinned, so she passes for being white.
I never had a problem growing up in a white community, but we were established. My brothers were very popular.
The glue that kept us together was Mom. She would say, "People are like the colors of the rainbow, and you know how beautiful rainbows are."
I don't remember being called names. My sister does. She never told anyone. That's why she wanted to get out of Spring Valley. I wanted to stay there.
Between Spring Valley and LaSalle-Peru, there was a sign saying, "No Blacks allowed after dark." That was in the 50's and 60's, and I guess I was naive. I was blind about it, maybe because I had so many white friends.
I think we were sheltered a lot and everyone knew us. They knew we were a good family. Looking back, though, I did regularly hear, "You're not like a lot of Black people."
My experiences weren't bad until I came here to Rock Island. My husband, Randy, was from Rock Island. I didn't want to move here at all. I was very comfortable where I was.
We came in 1980, and it was subtle at first. I would talk to people on the phone, and we'd later meet. I don't sound Black, and they didn't know until they met me. That's when I'd get the look.
My sister had felt it all her life, even though she's more light-skinned. For me, it was smaller things.
I never went to prom in school. Nobody asked me. I didn't have a date until I was 19 years old. Then, I dated only white men. It's all I knew. I was called names by Black people, but I never had a chance. I never had a Black friend.
My sophomore year in high school, the principal called me into the office. We had an exchange student coming from South Carolina, and I was asked to show her around. I felt really good that he asked me. I didn't realize at the time that I wasn't the one to show her around.
She was Black.
I never spoke to her after that first day. She wanted nothing to do with me, either. She was very popular.
I always wanted to look her up and tell her I was sorry. I looked for her on Facebook. I am sorry I didn't accept her as one of my friends. I had all white friends, and I was embarrassed.
I had so many preconceived ideas. I didn't know any Black people.
I know I didn't want to move to Rock Island, because I heard stories about Black people. My kids tell me I was prejudiced. I suppose I was.
It's not unusual to see a Black person here, and people wanted to get to know me. I told my best friend — she's white, of course — that I didn't feel normal. I feel different here. Or, I did.
I didn't really feel prejudice here, but there were subtle things. I was never called a name, but I did get that look.
When my husband's mom was told her white son was getting married to a Black woman, her first words were, "How Black is she?"
She admitted she was prejudiced. She grew up below the hill in Rock Island.
The first time I met her, she didn't say a word to me. We were left alone in a room, and she started to get up, so I got her cane for her. I said, "I know how it is. My mom walks with a cane."
From then on, I was her little daughter-in-law. She and my mom got along really well, too.
Rock Island still doesn't feel like home. There was a time I wanted to go back home.
But my sister moved here with me two years ago from Virginia — an area that's mostly Black. She says there aren't a lot of Black people here.
I do have five or six Black friends now. I have more white friends, and I think it's just a little hard for me to relate to Black people still.
You wouldn't even know my sister is Black, really, but she's more comfortable being Black. I'm just the opposite.
I guess it's all in your head — how you think, what you perceive. After 40 years in the Quad-Cities, I know Black a tad better than when I was a kid.
I try to follow what my mom said: "We're all beautiful, and the world is big enough for all."
We don't all have to be buddy-buddy, but we do need to try to understand. You never know what others are going through or have been through.
My kids aren't prejudiced, so I did something right.
Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words
In the Class of '78 at Moline High, we had fewer than 20 Blacks.
I have prior military experience, so I am comfortable with being around diversity. So far as being an African-American in the Quad-Cities, I a…
I am 25 years old. I currently live in Davenport.
I am from Davenport and graduated from Davenport Central High School and Iowa State University. Going to school of course, obviously it is mostly students who are not of color. I have always been one or two persons of color in class.
It’s challenging at times being an African-American woman
Growing up in Rock Island as a black person was tough. There was a lot of gang activity in the community at that time. (1980s and 1990s.) Those years were learning. I learned a lot. Being a young man at that point in time, I didn't really understand a whole lot. I guess you could say profiled back then, but me being a young man back then, I didn't really know it. But now I look back at the things that had happened to me and it was just different. Me driving down the street in a car, and I get pulled over and somebody else didn’t.
Watch now:Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.