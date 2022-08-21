All About Eyes: Eliminating Glasses with Monovision

For patients who are presbyopic, or require magnification for reading, but do not want to wear glasses, a corrective option is monovision.

Presbyopia describes the natural change that occurs in the lens of the eye over time. When we are children, the lens inside our eye is very flexible - we are able to focus in the distance and then at a near object rapidly. The lens very gradually loses its flexibility. With that loss of flexibility, comes more difficulty focusing on near objects. Generally, in our early 40's, this becomes symptomatic. People first notice that they need to hold reading materials farther away than they used to. Typically, low power reading glasses or bifocals are needed in the early to mid-40's. Which can be quite a shock for those who have never worn glasses. Over time, the lens continues to lose flexibility, and every few years, the strength of the reading glasses or bifocals needs to be increased.

Monovision describes correcting one eye to see clearly in the distance, in other words the driving eye; and correcting the other eye to see clearly at near, in other words the reading eye. The eye that is set for distance should be the dominant eye - the eye one prefers to use to look through a keyhole or through a scope.

Monovision can be achieved three ways:

The first way is with contact lenses. A contact lens can be placed on the dominant eye for clear distance vision, and a different powered contact lens can be placed on the non-dominant eye to correct for near. Alternatively, if one does not require correction for the distance, a contact lens can be placed on the reading eye only. Or if one has a mild degree of nearsightedness, and is able to see clearly to read without glasses, a contact lens can be placed on one eye only to correct for distance.

The second way is with refractive surgery, most commonly LASIK or PRK. LASIK and PRK are laser surgeries which change the thickness or shape of the cornea - the front surface of the eye - in order to correct the vision. With monovision correction, the dominant eye is corrected for clear distance vision, and the non-dominant eye is corrected for near vision. Refractive surgery with monovision is a great option for people in their 40's and 50's who have not yet developed a cataract.

The third way is with cataract surgery. Cataract surgery is indicated when the lens inside the eye becomes cloudy over time, causing blurred vision and glare. Cataract surgery involves removing the natural lens from the eye (which is called a cataract when it becomes cloudy), and replacing it with an artificial lens, usually made of acrylic. The artificial lenses come in many different powers to correct the vision. If monovision is desired, measurements will be done to determine the necessary lens power to achieve distance vision in one eye, and near vision in the other eye. Cataract surgery with monovision is a great option for people who have blurred vision secondary to cataracts, and who desire to not wear glasses after surgery.

Monovision is very well tolerated by many patients. The brain adjusts and they feel they see clearly for both distance and near without the help of glasses. Others have difficulty with the imbalance between the eyes, and feel they do not see clearly when not using both eyes to drive, or both eyes to read.

It is a good idea to have tried monovision with contact lenses prior to committing to monovision through refractive or cataract surgery. However, if a patient decides over time after having had surgical monovision correction, that he or she would prefer using both eyes for all tasks, glasses can be prescribed to balance the vision for both distance and near tasks and it’s possible that LASIK can be done again on the near eye to change both to distance.

