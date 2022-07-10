All About Eyes: Is my cataract back?

Have you had cataract surgery but it seems like your vision is clouding and the cataracts are coming back? Do you see glare and halos with night driving? Find out what’s causing this problem and the straightforward procedure to fix it.

During cataract surgery, the natural lens inside the eye is removed, replaced by an artificial lens and held in place with the eye’s natural bag or capsule. This capsule can become cloudy or wrinkled leading to blurry vision and glare and halos at night. This is called posterior capsular opacification or a secondary cataract and occurs after about 30% of cataract surgeries.

The fix is a five-minute laser procedure called a posterior capsulotomy, or a yag capsulotomy. It is a more straightforward and quick procedure compared to cataract surgery. You don’t even need an IV or sedation. The eye is dilated and the doctor uses a microscope with a laser. Numbing drops are applied to the eye, a lens is then applied to the eye and a few bright lights are flashed into the eye, producing laser openings in the capsule. The procedure is easily tolerated, like having your eyes dilated. However, as with any procedure there are risks and your doctor will discuss those with you, if it’s determined that you need a yag.

Patients can return to normal activities right away. The day after the procedure, most patients see better. Expect a few floaters in your vision that usually settle out over 2-5 days. Ideally, the vision is restored to how it was immediately following cataract surgery within a couple days if no other problems are occurring in the eye.

If you feel that your vision has deteriorated following cataract surgeries, make an appointment with your eye doctor to see if you may be a candidate for this straightforward laser procedure.

Dr. Repp is a board certified ophthalmologist with Eye Surgeons Associates. She has special interest in the surgical treatment of cataracts with the latest techniques. Dr. Repp practices in Bettendorf and Muscatine, Iowa and Rock Island, Illinois.

The material contained in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider.