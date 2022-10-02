All About Eyes: Shingles and the Eye

Shingles of any type is believed to affect around 1 in 3 people in their lifetime and it’s estimated that up to 1 million new cases of shingles will occur in the United States each year.

Shingles (or herpes zoster) is the reactivation of the chicken pox or varicella-zoster virus, which causes a painful skin rash on one side of the body and most commonly on the trunk. Once you’ve had chicken pox as a child, or if you have had the chickenpox vaccine, the virus lies dormant in your nervous system throughout your life. At some point later in life, the virus can reactivate and cause shingles. A period of tingling or pain on a section of skin is then followed by a painful rash, that first blisters and then crusts over before healing.

When the shingles rash appears on one side of the face involving the scalp, forehead, nose, eyelids, and/or eyeball, it is called herpes zoster ophthalmicus or HZO. Since around 15 to 25% of all shingles cases are HZO in nature and can threaten the eye, it’s important to recognize this eye disease, the need for treatment, and a possible prevention option.

HZO can affect and cause disease to any portion of the eye, both inside and out. From disfiguring scarring, to nerve damage, and inflammation - the threat for potential vision loss is real. Fortunately, most patients with HZO may only have a red eye and a painful rash around the eye without any long-term damage.

It is best if systemic anti-viral treatment can be started within three days of the initial symptoms and the onset of the classic HZO rash, so the severity of the disease and the risk of long-term complications can be reduced. Treatment is recommended at any stage of HZO disease however, even after a week or more of symptoms.

Given the potential public health and eye health burden with HZO, it is important to know that there is a vaccine available which can help prevent shingles. Shringix has been proven to be more than 90% effective in the prevention of shingles, including the HZO type.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends this vaccination for all adults with a normal immune system and who are 50 years and older. If this applies to you, I strongly recommend you speak with your physician about receiving this vaccine. Someday your eyes may thank you!

The material contained in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider.

Michael Boehm, M.D. is a board certified comprehensive ophthalmologist at Eye Surgeons Associates with a fellowship in cornea and external diseases and a specialty interest in dry eye. Dr. Boehm practices at our offices in Bettendorf and Rock Island. For more information visit www.esaeyecare.com.