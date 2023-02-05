More than 3 million people in the U.S. are estimated to be living with glaucoma. By 2030, that number is expected to increase by 58% to more than 4.2 million people.

Glaucoma is an eye disease typically characterized by elevated pressure in the eye that causes damage to the optic nerve as well as defects in the field of vision. The increase in eye pressure is caused by a reduction in the ability of fluid to drain from the eye, the cause of which is unknown. However, as eye pressure increases, nerve cells (which carry the information we require to see) are damaged, and gradually begin to die, which causes the loss of vision.

Usually, peripheral vision or “side” vision is lost first. This often goes unnoticed. Ultimately, central or reading vision is affected. Blindness caused by glaucoma occurs in thousands of people every year and is the most common cause of blindness in African-Americans.

Glaucoma can develop at any age in life, from infancy through late life, though it most often affects people who are 45 or older. Groups at increased risk include people who have a family history of glaucoma; African and Hispanic Americans; people who have diabetes, hypertension, myopia (nearsightedness), poor ocular circulation or a previous eye injury; people who have used steroid/cortisone medications on a long-term basis, and people with elevated intraocular pressure.

Regular dilated eye examinations are required for early detection of glaucoma. When detected early, treatment can generally control glaucoma and prevent loss of vision. During the exam, a painless test to measure eye pressure is performed. Structures of the eye also are examined, including the optic nerve.

Other tests can detect damage to the field of vision. Visual field tests measure light sensitivity of your eye. Damage to the optic nerve caused by glaucoma produces a distinct pattern of visual field loss. Doctors can use the visual field to detect and follow the course of glaucoma over time.

Some patients can develop glaucoma without ever having high pressure. In other cases, individuals with elevated eye pressures may never develop glaucoma.

In most cases, glaucoma is a painless disease, so patients frequently are unaware that they have a problem until significant visual loss has already occurred. It has been estimated that half of those with glaucoma are unaware of their diagnosis. Unfortunately, visual loss caused by glaucoma is irreversible.

Current treatments include topical and/or oral medications, laser surgery or conventional surgery. The iStent Trabecular Micro-Bypass can be used to treat mild to moderate open-angle glaucoma. Inserted in conjunction with cataract surgery, the iStent works similarly to stents that prevent heart attacks and strokes. It creates a permanent opening through the blockage to improve the eye’s natural outflow to lower eye pressure and help prevent further damage.

Based on the discretion of your doctor, the procedure may reduce the number of glaucoma medications you need. About 70% of patients are able to get rid of one eye drop after they receive the iStent.

A new novel treatment modality for glaucoma has been approved by the FDA to help patients who have a difficult time using eye drops. Durysta (bimatoprost implant) is a prescription medicine to reduce eye pressure in patients with glaucoma. With a quick office procedure, the Durysta implant can be inserted in the front chamber of the eye where it slowly releases the active medicine to help control the intraocular pressure.

Research is looking at the genetics of glaucoma, as well as examining certain neurotransmitters to determine the cause. Hopefully, this research will help identify the cause of glaucoma and improve methods of detection and treatment.

The material contained in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider.

Dr. Nikhil Wagle is board-certified with a fellowship in glaucoma. He sees patients at Eye Surgeons Associates in Rock Island and Bettendorf. For more information, visit esaeyecare.com.