Home plate is in sight.
Construction began last fall in Davenport for Miracle Field, an inclusive baseball field that allows youth with physical and mental limitations to play baseball without the obstacles presented by traditional field surfaces.
As soon as weather breaks in the spring, final work will be done, with the goal of having the field open for play by May 1, said Chad Dyson, director of Davenport's parks and recreation department.
The field is located in Prairie Heights Park, north of 53rd Street along Eastern Avenue. Work done last fall included grading, pouring the field's concrete base, erecting a small shelter and adding 15-20 parking spots, Dyson said.
Remaining work will include installation of the synthetic surface, permanent fencing, lighting and furnishings including the scoreboard, bleachers, player benches, equipment racks, scorers table, electrical and portable fence, Dyson said. A $66,504 bid for lighting was approved at Wednesday's city council meeting.
The final overall cost is expected to be around $727,749, about $200,000 less than original estimates provided by the parks department last year.
The cities of Davenport and Bettendorf contributed $118,000 and $50,000 respectively, with the remainder of the money coming from private donations and grants.
The term "Miracle Field" was coined in 2000 when a Rotary Club in Conyers, Georgia, constructed an inclusive field.
Traditional baseball fields are troublesome for people in wheelchairs because of differences in height and surface texture, and even a little rain can cause a cancellation because the field is too soft for chairs.
By now there are 240 Miracle Leagues across the country, Puerto Rico and Canada, according to the Miracle League website.
The field will be used by the Challenger Baseball League, a co-education baseball league started nationally by Little League in 1989, with a Quad-City group started around 1993 by the Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary Club. About 200 youth play in the league now, but many more would be expected to participate with a Miracle Field, Dyson said.
The remaining times would be programmed by Davenport parks and recreation, working with various providers such as the Handicapped Development Center, Hand-in-Hand, the city of Bettendorf and Davenport Community Schools, he said.