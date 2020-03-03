You are the owner of this article.
All Sweat Productions plays Green Day tribute Saturday at Redstone Room
All Sweat Productions plays Green Day tribute Saturday at Redstone Room

A promo poster for Saturday's Green Day tribute in Davenport.

In a rare instance of playing tribute to a 21st-century act, All Sweat Productions will tackle the music of Green Day at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.

The All Sweat crew will perform a night full of classics spanning the whole career of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, including performing 2004's landmark album “American Idiot” in its entirety. The Grammy winner for Best Rock Album (featuring "Holiday" and "Boulevard of Broken Dreams") became the basis for a 2010 Broadway musical.

All Sweat Productions is a live-music project started in 2016 by The Candymakers’ Al Sweet, which brings musicians together from all over the area -- from different bands and genres -- “over a shared love of some of the most iconic bands, moments, and albums in the history of music,” according to a release on the event.

Some shows will include full-on tribute acts complete with costume changes and makeup. Others will feature hit albums in their entirety and all shows look to keep the musical integrity of the artists we all enjoy, the release said.

Past shows have included tributes to The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” The Band’s “Last Waltz,” as well as soul legends like Aretha Franklin and James Brown.

Admission to Saturday’s concert is $12 in advance, or $15 day of show, available at rivermusicexperience.org. For more information, visit facebook.com/allsweatproductions.

