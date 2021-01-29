 Skip to main content
All time slots filled for Monday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Davenport
UPDATE: Registration for 65+ COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at Northpark has closed.

All slots have been filled, according to the Scott County Health Department.

Additional Phase 1B 65+ vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available.

Earlier report: From the Scott County Health Department: Demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization clinic has been extremely high, impacting the Scott County Health Department’s website.  The county is asking individuals in the 65+ age group to register for an appointment slot for Monday’s clinic at https://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov/.

Expect lots of traffic on this site - if you find the site is unavailable, do not hit refresh. Give it a moment and then revisit the page. CASI, who is supporting seniors lacking internet access or difficulty navigating the internet, is also experiencing an extremely high number of calls. 

Demand for vaccine is still much higher than supply.  Not all members of a Priority Group or a Tier will be able to receive a vaccine immediately.  

Additional doses are expected most weeks.  Additional Phase 1B 65+ vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available.

