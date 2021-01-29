All time slots filled for Monday's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Davenport

UPDATE: Registration for 65+ COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at Northpark has closed.

All slots have been filled, according to the Scott County Health Department.

Additional Phase 1B 65+ vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier report: From the Scott County Health Department: Demand for the limited slots in Scott County’s first COVID-19 65+ immunization clinic has been extremely high, impacting the Scott County Health Department’s website. The county is asking individuals in the 65+ age group to register for an appointment slot for Monday’s clinic at https://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov/.

Expect lots of traffic on this site - if you find the site is unavailable, do not hit refresh. Give it a moment and then revisit the page. CASI, who is supporting seniors lacking internet access or difficulty navigating the internet, is also experiencing an extremely high number of calls.