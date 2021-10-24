Alleman Catholic High School alumni express worry as enrollment declines and questions go unanswered

The whispered concerns about Alleman High School are getting louder.
For many months, alumni of the Rock Island Catholic school have dared not publicly question the leadership at their beloved alma mater. Though deeply concerned about plummeting enrollment, staff departures and their combined impact, most said they simply did not wish to cast Alleman in a negative light.
But those who have quietly questioned things now are speaking up. They also are holding out on something crucial to the school — their donations.
A recent class reunion
John "Jack" Spring is a 1966 graduate of Alleman High School and retired 30-year executive director of Quincy Notre Dame Foundation, the fundraising branch of the Catholic high schools in Quincy, Ill. He also served for eight years as mayor of Quincy.
When Spring visited the Quad-Cities recently for the 55th reunion of the Class of 1966, he became greatly concerned about what he was hearing. The classmates spent much of their reunion talking about their worries about Alleman and their frustration over the absence of information coming from Principal Sara Stroud and others, he said.
For the first time he can recall, Spring said, his classmates voted to forgo their donation to the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, which owns and governs the school.
Also a first, he said, was the high school's beloved Father Daniel Mirabelli did not attend the reunion.
"It has to be painful for him because it's crumbling down around him," Spring said of Mirabelli. "I hope it's not too late."
Big questions, little answers
At the front of the list of community and alumni concerns is Alleman's declining enrollment. When Spring graduated in 1966, he said, total enrollment was more than 1,200 students. Today, it hovers around 300.
Classmate Thom Cornelis, the retired KWQC sports director, said he recalled enrollment during their senior year being around 1,400 — the school's "heyday," he said.
But the fat years of the baby boom are long behind Alleman, and enrollment has continued downward.
Cornelis said Alleman insiders have quoted a current enrollment of 287, compared with 443 just three years ago.
Stroud, the principal, wrote in a recent email that this year's freshman class has 70 students. Though specifically asked, she did not disclose total enrollment.
When contacted for comment on this story, Stroud replied Wednesday that she was "waiting on a response" from her superintendent. She supplied no other reply as of Friday.
Spring wrote a letter to Stroud in late September, asking, among other things, whether Alleman's administration shares alumni concerns about ongoing enrollment decline. He did not get an answer.
"It's very disturbing, to say the least," Spring said. "If they would just respond ... 'We're in the process of closing the school' or whatever it is.
"The whole problem with this is not getting answers."
Retired circuit judge John Donald O'Shea, in a recent column appearing in the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, wrote that he also has expressed concerns to Stroud. His daughter is an Alleman graduate, and he volunteered for a dozen years as theatrical director.
O'Shea urged Stroud to consider giving a collection of qualified alumni positions on a lay board with the authority to make decisions for the school. He also asked for the current enrollment, but Stroud declined to provide the number.
At the time she was hired as principal in 2019, Stroud said the following in an interview with The Dispatch: "I cannot come in here and not listen to those around me, those here much longer than I."
Donations going away
Mirabelli, as development director at Alleman, has managed during the pandemic to continue raising money for the school.
He is credited with raising nearly a half-million dollars during two years of canceled Heritage Balls — the school's chief fundraising event.
One Alleman supporter said Tuesday that he was specifically instructed by Mirabelli to forgo scholarship donations this year, saying he could not guarantee the money would be spent as the donors wished.
Mirabelli said he did not advise supporters to withhold donations.
“No, I did not say that, never would ever say anything that would hurt Alleman. Alleman is a great school. Yes, there are changes, but we will overcome them,” he wrote in an email Wednesday.
“There are many words said about Alleman, but the most important thing is that (we) must fight to keep Alleman alive.
"I have given my life to Alleman, and I intend to do what I am able to do to keep Alleman open as we have for 72 years.”
He credited 14 Quad-City parishes with supplying Alleman the financial support needed to keep tuition at $6,000 per student, rather than the $8,000 he said would be needed without the support.
Cornelis said he was aware of specific instances of withdrawn donations, in addition to the one made at his class reunion.
"I know other areas of fundraising have dried up entirely," he said. "At two recent funerals, (memorial) money normally directed to Alleman went elsewhere."
Mirabelli, who turned 90 last month, previously declined to discuss the school's struggles, saying: "Alleman is my love. I have spent my life at Alleman, and it is my hope and prayer that it continues to be a great school — reflecting the life of Jesus."
In the parents' hands
Spring said he wondered why parents of current Alleman students hadn't been more assertive in demanding answers about what was happening at the school.
It's not just the enrollment concerns: There is a certified-teacher shortage; longtime staffers have been asked to leave; Alleman students are able to earn only half the college credits available to students of Assumption High School in Davenport; sports teams have been cut out entirely because of a shortage of athletes.
"It's really the parents that need to step forward," he said. "They should hold a news conference on the sidewalk outside the school, telling the community what's going on.
"Instead, they've pulled their kids. More and more have left since Stroud's arrival."
Cornelis agreed, but he said Alleman's troubles started in earnest with the sudden and unexplained dismissal of longtime assistant principal Michelle Gau in 2014.
"She had sway," he said of Gau. "The Diocese was envious of it.
"Everybody's asking the same question: What's going on up there? It's such a wonderful school, and I have great memories and am still great friends with many classmates.
"My three kids came out of Alleman with good educations and athletic experiences. If I had a son or daughter to send there during this regime, I'd sure reconsider it."
And it is clear that many other parents feel the same way, he said.
"I see all these coaches leaving and players transferring," Cornelis said. "It's just sad; every Friday night I see three or four Alleman kids playing for other teams."
Spring said he wondered why no one from the Diocese had stepped in to calm concerns.
"I just wish the priest or someone would just say what's going on," he said. "If Alleman's not Catholic enough, which is one claim I've heard, tell us why.
"What has Alleman done to insult the Diocese?"
"It was sad and discouraging to hear so many of my fellow classmates say they were not sure of continuing to support our school. The reason being the real worries of what is happening, especially with the large decline in enrollment the last three years."
John A. Spring, Alleman High School, Class of 1966