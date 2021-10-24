Alleman Catholic High School alumni express worry as enrollment declines and questions go unanswered

He is credited with raising nearly a half-million dollars during two years of canceled Heritage Balls — the school's chief fundraising event.

One Alleman supporter said Tuesday that he was specifically instructed by Mirabelli to forgo scholarship donations this year, saying he could not guarantee the money would be spent as the donors wished.

Mirabelli said he did not advise supporters to withhold donations.

“No, I did not say that, never would ever say anything that would hurt Alleman. Alleman is a great school. Yes, there are changes, but we will overcome them,” he wrote in an email Wednesday.

“There are many words said about Alleman, but the most important thing is that (we) must fight to keep Alleman alive.

"I have given my life to Alleman, and I intend to do what I am able to do to keep Alleman open as we have for 72 years.”

He credited 14 Quad-City parishes with supplying Alleman the financial support needed to keep tuition at $6,000 per student, rather than the $8,000 he said would be needed without the support.

Cornelis said he was aware of specific instances of withdrawn donations, in addition to the one made at his class reunion.