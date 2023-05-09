Powering through adversity.

That's the mindset cadets must have while enduring the first portion of U.S. Army boot camp — known as the "First 100 Yards."

But the phrase also applies to the Rock Island Alleman Catholic High School football program.

Once regarded a Western Big 6 Conference powerhouse, Alleman will forgo the upcoming 2023 varsity football season because of stark enrollment declines, causing the program to rebuild and rebrand while fielding a junior varsity team next school year.

On Monday, Alleman football players and their elementary and junior high feeder program counterparts attended a physical fitness and teambuilding boot camp at the Rock Island Arsenal, hosted by First Army — the U.S. Army's oldest and longest-established field army — and U.S. Army Garrison partners.

First Army speechwriter and event organizer Kristen Hampton said Monday's camp fell into place after a commanding officer gave an assembly at Alleman.

"As kind of a throwaway thing at the end, he said, 'If you ever need anything from First Army, call us.' Well, they did," she said, explaining how coaches inquired about a teambuilding exercise to raise players' spirits after the 2023 varsity season was canceled. "In the Army, we pride ourselves on a lot of things that I think this brings together: self-discipline, physical fitness, team-over-individual, so it's just a natural fit."

In partnering with the school for the camp, Hampton said they hoped to generate interest in military service, as those numbers are declining as well.

"The Army is not so different from the discipline and teamwork you need in football," she said. "The bottom line is: They're struggling to find teammates now; they've had shrinking numbers; and the Army does too. We're trying to find people with hearts for service. So, as long as the kids are here, we'll have information about scholarships, ROTC and just show them the opportunities that are out there for those who may have an inclination to serve."

Head eighth-grade coach Adam Bain seconds the similarities between the Army and football, particularly with teamwork.

"You have to rely on each other; you don't want to be the 'weak link,'" he said. "I think it's (camp) just building up your mental toughness, knowing when you're facing adversity you can push through it. That's exactly what the program is experiencing right now."

The camp was broken into four physical fitness stations: weighted sled pulls, Army-crawl obstacles, weighted stretcher carries and a simulated grenade course. Participants were divided into separate "squads," led by the high schoolers, who aimed to motivate the young troops as the future of the football program.

While leading his feeder squad on Monday, senior running back and linebacker Andrew Torres said he reminisced on his time playing as a kid.

"This will teach them about overcoming adversity. One of the biggest things for us (this year) was injuries, since we had such low numbers," he said. "Here, it's like picking up your teammate if they're struggling, lagging behind, so it's just giving them those values during the camp, which will apply when they end up at Alleman."

Torres said he'd recruited a few players to go out for football and "loved" serving as a role model for younger players.

"Being an ambassador for the program is just super good because it'll bring in more people and get the word out," he said.

Alleman's feeder group was met with several drill sergeants yelling commands as they stepped — which quickly turned into running — off the bus.

After forming an orderly single-file line, the group circled up for exercises, such as running in place, push-ups and linked-arm crunches. All commands were met with an echo of students replying, "Yes, Drill Sergeant!"

Jordan Catholic School third-grader Foster Anderson said he liked both the grenade-throwing station and sled pull, but the latter was the most challenging.

"They (drill sergeants) said they couldn't hear us, so we had to be louder," he said of the warmup and drill experience. "It feels pretty good."

He and Seton Catholic sixth-grader Jackson Holmes — who had already bloodied his knees by the second drill — agree the camp helped foster teambuilding.

"I don't want to do it in real life," Holmes said while catching his breath, though he later said he enjoyed participating with his team.

Army drill instructors also led the students through a half-mile run along the Mississippi River while chanting cadence.

Col. Daniel Mitchell, U.S. Army Garrison and Arsenal Commanding Officer, sent them off with motivational remarks about service and teamwork, sharing some personal testimonies from his service.

Though Alleman's high school team will endure a year of rebuilding at the junior varsity level come fall, Bain said feeder numbers show promise for the program's future.

"It's tough to build at the high school level, but you can build a strong foundation and watch it grow. So that's what we're learning here," he said. "Last year, we had our strongest numbers in the fifth- and sixth-grade groups. We had almost 40 kids, and it proved to be very effective.

"That just shows the health the organization's building, and we're growing that from the bottom up."

Bain wished to thank all involved with organizing the camp.

"We took full advantage of the opportunity," he said. "Hopefully, we create some buzz and excitement and get even stronger numbers come football season."