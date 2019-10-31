The Quad-City Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees (QCAIR) will hold the fourth annual U. S. Citizenship Honors Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Center, 1411 Brady St., Davenport.
The public is welcome to the event honoring immigrants and refugees who have chosen to become United States citizens.
Presenting sponsor is TBK Bank, which will be presenting sponsor for the next three years.
Additional gift sponsors are WVIK-NPR, Ascentra Credit Union and Exotic Thai, with silver sponsors: Estes Construction, LULAC Council 10, and RK Dixon.
To register, go to www.qcair.org. For more information, contact Grant Curtis, president of QCAIR, at qcair@qcair.org or call 563-594-0854.