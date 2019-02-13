After being called off roads Tuesday night because of icy roads and whiteout conditions, Alliant Energy crews are resuming restoration work Wednesday morning in the Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge and Walcott areas.
Alliant also is bringing in crews from Ames, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids to assist.
"We’ve mobilized our crews and they are resuming restoration work. We will work as quickly and safely as possible to get everyone back on," according to a news release from the energy company.
More than 500 Alliant Energy customers in the area are still without power early today.
Customers are urged to monitor the outage page to get the latest updates on the work in the field at alliantenergy.com/outage.