Residents of a downtown Clinton apartment building who faced being evicted today over their landlord's unpaid utility bills have been given a few extra weeks to relocate thanks to the combined efforts of the city, its social service partners and Alliant Energy.
In an interview Wednesday, Clinton Fire Battallion Chief Jeff Chapman said the city, along with tenants of Lafayette Apartments, learned Monday that the apartment building's utilities were being shut off as of Thursday because the building owner, Jim Trimble, had not paid the building's utilities. As a result, Chapman said the tenants had only three days notice to vacate their apartments.
A telephone call left at Lafayette Apartments was not returned Wednesday. The apartment building at 143 6th Ave. South is a converted hotel.
But to address the potential housing emergency, Chapman said the city's Building and Neighborhood Services reached out to a number of community partners as well as Alliant Energy to assist. At an emergency meeting Tuesday with tenants, an Alliant representative announced that utility service would be extended beyond the shut-off date to assist residents.
Alliant spokesman Mike Wagner said Wednesday that he could not provide any details about an individual utility customer. However, he said the Cedar Rapids-based Alliant has now asked the residents to be moved out by the end of August.
"We understand that many of the tenants will be turning to government programs as they find a new place to live," Wagner said, adding that the extension will help them "jump through any hoops they need to" in relocating.
Roger Pavey, executive director of Community Action of Eastern Iowa, said the Davenport-based agency is one of several social services that is stepping in to help the residents find new housing and resources. "We want them to call us no matter what they need. Don't worry about what they're eligible for, we'll figure that out."
In addition to Community Action, which operates a satellite office in Clinton, these agencies also are available: Iowa Legal Aid, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, Clinton County Support Agency, Information and Referral Services, YWCA and Rapid Rehousing.
According to Pavey, Community Action was informed by the city Monday that the building was closing due to several months of unpaid utility and municipal sewer bills by the building owner. "The city called several of us to see what we can do to help. We believe we can provide services to these people to help them be rehoused."
Any residents needing rental assistance or help with relocating should call Community Action at 563-275-8097 to speak directly with a staff member assigned to the Lafayette residents.
Neither Chapman or Pavey knew how many residents are being impacted, but indicated that nearly a dozen families attended the emergency meeting. They estimated between 25 and 50 people could be displaced including low-income tenants, some elderly and some seasonal, migrant workers.
"I think the city deserves a lot of credit," Pavey said. "They could have done nothing and waited for the power to go off, but they didn't. They started calling the social services. Everyone came together and the city was ahead of the game."
Chapman agreed. The city typically would not have gotten involved until the power was shut off, he said. "Then the building becomes an uninhabitable property and that becomes a health hazard."
But he said the city decided to be proactive. "It's an unfortunate circumstance but we need to be able to help them."