Alma Gaul recognized by Rock Island Preservation Society

Part of the legacy Alma Gaul bequeathed the Quad-Cities when she retired from the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus in late February was a vast historic archive.

On the staff of the Quad-City Times for 43 years, Gaul's Home & Garden section each Sunday featured local stories that leaned heavily on her research.

Gaul is to be the recipient of a Special Recognition Award by the Rock Island Preservation Society, or RIPS, for her enduring and dedicated work.

"Her stories made the Home & Garden section of the Quad-City Times a Sunday highlight," members of the RIPS wrote in their announcement of the award. "She may write about new homes or outdoor landscaping, but throughout her career she has also been a partner in promoting the preservation of historic buildings.

"Her stories have drawn attention to the rich architectural heritage of the entire Quad-Cities vicinity, urban and rural. She has written about grand mansions and historic barns; ornate public buildings and the simple 1950s Lustron house; early Victorian and Mid-Century Modern designs.