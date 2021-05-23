 Skip to main content
Alma Gaul recognized by Rock Island Preservation Society
Part of the legacy Alma Gaul bequeathed the Quad-Cities when she retired from the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus in late February was a vast historic archive.

On the staff of the Quad-City Times for 43 years, Gaul's Home & Garden section each Sunday featured local stories that leaned heavily on her research.

Gaul is to be the recipient of a Special Recognition Award by the Rock Island Preservation Society, or RIPS, for her enduring and dedicated work.

"Her stories made the Home & Garden section of the Quad-City Times a Sunday highlight," members of the RIPS wrote in their announcement of the award. "She may write about new homes or outdoor landscaping, but throughout her career she has also been a partner in promoting the preservation of historic buildings.

"Her stories have drawn attention to the rich architectural heritage of the entire Quad-Cities vicinity, urban and rural. She has written about grand mansions and historic barns; ornate public buildings and the simple 1950s Lustron house; early Victorian and Mid-Century Modern designs.

"Alma researches her stories with the skill of a professional historian. Those who have been interviewed by her are unanimous that she conveys a genuine interest in her subjects. Her natural curiosity and her ability to uncover insightful stories ensure that her published work over the past 40 years will continue to be a major resource for future historians."

While the RIPS typically presents awards at a city council meeting in May, the presentation is being delayed until a reception for Gaul can be planned without COVID-19 restrictions.

"She uncovered stories of people as well as the buildings they inhabited or restored and was always on the lookout for a subject that would make a great feature," the statement continued. "The members of the Rock Island Preservation Society thank Alma for wonderful articles on a multitude of topics, but especially for her contributions to the cause of architectural historic preservation and her coverage of our organization and its activities."

