On a banner-blue Thursday afternoon, the mood at Milltown Coffee was cautiously optimistic.
“Once River Drive opens, we’ll get all that traffic back,” said Cameron Cartee, owner of Milltown Coffee. “It should be good.”
For two months, River Drive in Moline has endured chronic flooding. Parts of the waterside road have been closed due to heavy rainfall and a rising Mississippi River, which have also temporarily shut down access to many businesses and the Ben Butterworth Parkway.
But, at last, the flooding crisis has passed. But locals aren’t out of the water yet.
Rain will slam the Quad-City area over the next week, according to forecasts.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi River at Rock Island had reached a height of 16.7 feet or a “moderate flood stage.” National Weather Service forecasts predict the river to rise to 17.3 feet. by late next week. The threshold for a “major flood stage” is 18 feet.
Cartee said that business hours were reduced in March due to flooding. The store has lost multiple days of business due to flooding that overwhelmed the parking lot. On some days when Milltown was open, customers had to get to the parking lot through a back alley detour.
“This is the time when we’re usually really, really busy,” Cartee said, glancing around the half-filled store at lunchtime on Thursday. “It’s been a lot slower.”
Cartee said that he recently spoke with city officials who plan to keep the River Drive barriers in place through the weekend, if not longer, in anticipation of rain.
Compounding the issues for businesses on River Drive is the Interstate 74 bridge project, which has rerouted interstate traffic and caused delays for motorists.
Cartee said that some customers with longer commutes have not had time to stop in before or after work, thanks to delays on the bridge.
Ben Butterworth Parkway, a favorite spot for riverfront recreation, has also been hampered by flooding, to the frustration of area cyclists, runners, and dog walkers.
On Thursday afternoon a number of Quad-Citians were on the trail, relaxing and exercising under a cloudless blue sky.
Strollers saw a glimpse of the park as it was intended: Functional, beautiful and free.
“I’m excited to get back to running,” said Patty Casas, an East Moline resident. While the parkway has been inaccessible, she’s been running in her neighborhood or at the local YMCA. But she prefers the breeze and open sky along the riverfront. “Hopefully it won’t flood and that the rain will stop.”
Public parks have many purposes, and their preservation often depends on funding. In the Quad-Cities, access to the natural environment has been mediated not by government but by Mother Nature. And everyday citizens, like businesses, have said they long for a return to weather regularity.
“It’s a special day,” said Ali Ali, a Moline resident who works in construction and was watching the drifting river under a small pavilion along the parkway. “Instead of keeping yourself among the concrete, the buildings and construction, you have to come enjoy nature, and see what’s going on here.”
He said that many in his office are worried about the future of the river, as the region becomes hotter and wetter and business along the Mississippi more hazardous. “It’s changing everything.”
For now, concerns for the river had a more imminent source, with more flooding possible this weekend or next week.
And despite the threat of rain, locals are trying to maintain a sunny attitude.
“We have a great following. We’ll be good over here,” said Cartee. “It’s taking a little bit, but we’ll be fine.”