Alternating Currents and Be Downtown canceled; new campaign launched

Alternating Currents and Be Downtown have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“In order to keep Quad-Citizens and visitors safe, we felt it best to cancel events that included large gatherings downtown,” said Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter, in a news release.
“We will continue to support our downtown businesses as we have throughout the pandemic with promotions that encourage people to eat, drink, shop and explore downtown within public health guidelines.”
Alternating Currents was scheduled for Aug. 27-30, and Downtown Bettendorf Organization’s Be Downtown was re-scheduled from June to coincide with Alternating Currents. The Downtown Davenport Partnership and Downtown Bettendorf Organization are divisions of the Quad Cities Chamber, the release states.
“The Downtown Bettendorf Organization is celebrating its one year anniversary this month,” said DBO Director Ryan Jantzi, in the release.
“Although we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to host Be Downtown this year, we are able to support our downtown businesses in other ways, including new streetscape improvements, and our new promotions committee will develop a marketing campaign to promote downtown businesses.”
In the meantime, the organizations are looking to other ways to connect its communities and support its local businesses. This week, the DDP will launch the Downtown Front Porch project so folks may get to know the humans behind downtown Davenport businesses, the release states.
“As we all try to navigate a global pandemic, finding ways to connect with our neighbors is more important than ever,” Carter said, in the release.
“With a year of canceled events and less foot traffic on the streets, it’s critical that we spend our dollars locally to support the people in our own community. Small, locally owned businesses are at the center of what makes downtown a special place.”
The goal of the Downtown Front Porch project is to remind people that downtown Davenport is vibrant, welcoming and open for business, the release states.
“This campaign is an opportunity to show the faces of hard-working Quad-Citizens and ways the community can rally to support them,” Carter said.
For more information, visit the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s website at downtowndavenport.com, or visit the Downtown Bettendorf Organization's website at downtownbettendorf.org.
