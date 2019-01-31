1. The Western Den at Redstone Room In October, The Western Den, an alternative folk/rock band from Boston, played a house show in Davenport. The band is back this week for a show at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with opening acts BEEs and Wild Age on Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, which cost $10 in advance, are available at rivermusicexperience.org.

2. Bacon and Beer Festival The Bacon & Beer Festival is back this weekend at the River Center in downtown Davenport. The festival will again offer a selection of bacon snacks from the area’s top eateries as well as more than 100 types of craft beer to sample. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $30 and are available at baconandbeerfestivals.com/davenport-ia/.

3. 'Race: Are We So Different?' at the Putnam The Putnam Museum & Science Center's newest exhibit — "Race: Are We So Different?" — is on display through June 2. The traveling exhibit, developed in 2007 by the American Anthropological Association, examines the idea of race and racism through science, history and cultural study. This exhibit is included in the cost of admission, which is $9 for adults and $8 for youth ages 3-18, military, seniors and college students. Admission is free for museum members. For more information, visit putnam.org.

4. The 4onthefloor at the Raccoon Motel The rock band called The 4onthefloor got its name for a reason: Each of its four members play a bass drum and all of their songs are written in 4/4 time. The band, which is based in Minneapolis and formed in 2009, is slated to play a show this weekend at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. for the Saturday night show. Tickets, which cost $15 in advance, are available at raccoonmotel.com.

5. Cocktail Cinema Want to watch a movie and drink a cocktail at the same time? The Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, is hosting another installment of its Cocktail Cinema series, during which a movie is played on a big screen in the distillery. This weekend's Cocktail Cinema will feature a screening of the movie, "Groundhog Day," starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.