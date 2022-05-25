Amazon delays Davenport fulfillment center until 2024

The massive Amazon fulfillment center under construction in northern Davenport will open two years later than expected.

Amazon spokesperson Caitlin Polochak wrote in an email that the five-story, fulfillment center "is now anticipated to launch in 2024."

The center was originally slated to open in September and add 1,000 jobs to the local economy.

Polochak did not respond to multiple questions asking why the e-commerce giant is delaying the launch of the Davenport fulfillment center — part of Amazon's rapid expansion of warehouse space that accelerated during the pandemic and is one of least seven Amazon facilities under construction or in operation in Iowa.

But the delay comes as the country grapples with supply chains challenges, especially in construction, hiring, and as Amazon looks to shed warehouse space in other states as it saw a slowdown in online sales, according to Bloomberg.

In April, Amazon posted its first quarterly loss in seven years, which the chief financial officer attributed to overbuilding warehouse space during the pandemic, when Americans turned to online shopping and Amazon's profits soared. The CFO said in April, overcapacity could account for as much as $10 billion in extra costs in the first half of 2022.

Davenport's fulfillment facility is still expected to open, according to Polochak.

“We’re still excited to launch this new facility in Davenport, though we’ve had to adjust our timing," Polochak wrote. "We know the Davenport community is excited about the opportunities we’ll be bringing to the area, and we look forward to sharing new timing along with information about the great jobs, pay — starting at $16/hour — and comprehensive benefits we’ll be offering just as soon as we can.”

In December, chamber and city officials announced the new fulfillment center, which has gone up at a rapid pace immediately north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport.

“It is common for developments of this size to have situations that impact their timeline along the way," said Quad Cities Chamber spokesperson Jennifer Walker. "It’s our understanding that Amazon is experiencing supply chain issues, just like many of our local employers are experiencing. We’re pleased that Amazon is committed to opening the facility, even if the project is delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said Amazon has notified the city that their opening of the fulfillment center has been delayed until 2024 due to ongoing global supply chain issues.

"The City of Davenport is pleased to hear Amazon's continued commitment to open this facility in our community," Ott said.

On Tuesday, construction vehicles and trucks roved around outside the Amazon fulfillment center, which at the time of announcement, Amazon said would be 2.9 million gross square-foot over five stories.

From the outside, it appears construction is close to completion. According to building permits available from the Scott County Assessor, a new building permit was taken out for construction valued at about $189 million. Plumbing, electrical, and foundational permits cited another roughly $40 million of construction.

The new warehouse positions, according to Amazon, will offer a starting wage of at least $16 an hour. Local city and chamber leaders applauded the incoming fulfillment center, which they said have had ripple effects in other communities, compelling other businesses to raise wages.

According to a study by economists at the University of California-Berkley and Brandeis University, Amazon increasing pay to a $15-an-hour minimum in 2018 resulted in a 4.7% increase in the average hourly wage among employers in the same labor market.

Polochak did not respond when asked whether the company planned to still hire 1,000 people for its fulfillment center.

During the pandemic, Amazon hired at a record pace so fast, historians and economists struggled to find historical comparisons, according to the New York Times.

In 2020, the Amazon added 500,000 employees, including 1,500 in Iowa, bringing its workforce to 1.3 million by the end of 2020. The company hired even more over 2021 — the company reported it's workforce was at 1.6 million by the end of December 2021.

Despite its wages and benefits, Amazon has rapidly cycled through employees.

Western Illinois University economics professor Bill Polley in a broader context, uncertainty in the national economy has been heightened with new COVID variants, Ukraine war, inflation, and the federal reserve's response to it.

Polley said one potential upside to Amazon delaying its opening is it could give the regional economy time to absorb the influx of 1,000 new job openings during a time when employers have struggled to find workers.

"It does set some of that concern to rest at least temporarily," Polley said.

The company opened a similar fulfillment center in Bondurant, Iowa, in December 2020.

Davenport agreed to make about $3.9 million in road improvements for the site, winning a $2.56 million grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation Revitalizing Iowa's Sound Economy grant program. That grant was expected to cover 60% of the cost.

The road projects, according to the city are expected to include:

Reconstruction and new turning lanes on north Division Street at the project site.

Intersection improvements at Hillandale Road and Research Parkway with the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.

Intersection improvements at the center's entrance at Northwest Boulevard and Hillandale Road.

Intersection improvements at Northwest Boulevard and West 76th Street.

Ott said those road projects are currently underway and are scheduled to be completed later this summer.

