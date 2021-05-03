Amazon development partner named in deal to bring distribution center to north Davenport

A firm with deep ties to Amazon is a partner in a prospective deal to bring 1,000 jobs to Davenport.
Seefried Industrial Properties describes itself on its website as “a longtime Amazon development and project management partner.”
The project would be on 160 acres directly west of the Davenport Municipal Airport on North Division Street. The four 40-acre parcels are owned by The Shriners Hospitals for Children and are just to the east of the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.
For now, Davenport officials, the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, as well as the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce have declined to name the company behind the deal.
The company was identified in the agenda for Davenport City Council Committee of the Whole. The agenda was removed from the city's website about 11 a.m. Monday to make updates, said Corey Spiegel, the city administrator.
The resolution asks for the approval of " ... a development agreement between the City of Davenport and Seefried Industrial Properties, Inc for the development of a 2.9 million square foot distribution center and associated infrastructure improvements."
The resolution in the agenda added the following background information:
"Seefried Industrial Properties, Inc is considering the development of a distribution center that will create more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the City of Davenport. The project cost would be at least $100 million and be constructed over a 18 to 24 month period. The distribution center would be approximately 2.9 million square feet on 158 acres located west of Division Street and north of Research Parkway. As part of the project Seefried would be responsible for extending Research Parkway from its current end point, south of the Transload Facility, to Division Street."
The resolution goes on to say the city would be responsible for upgrades to street infrastructure leading to the project site as well as improvements surrounding the area to accommodate the increase in automobile and industrial traffic.
According to the resolution, the city has applied for funding from the Iowa DOT RISE program to assist in paying up to 80% of the estimated $3.9 million cost.
Proposed improvements include:
- Reconstruction and new turning lanes on north Division Street adjacent to the project site
- Intersection improvements at Hillandale Road & Research Parkway with the EIIC
- Intersection improvements at Northwest Boulevard & Hillandale Road at the entrance of the EIIC
- Intersection improvements at Northwest Boulevard & West 76th Street