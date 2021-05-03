Amazon development partner named in deal to bring distribution center to north Davenport

A firm with deep ties to Amazon is a partner in a prospective deal to bring 1,000 jobs to Davenport.

Seefried Industrial Properties describes itself on its website as “a longtime Amazon development and project management partner.”

The project would be on 160 acres directly west of the Davenport Municipal Airport on North Division Street. The four 40-acre parcels are owned by The Shriners Hospitals for Children and are just to the east of the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.

For now, Davenport officials, the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, as well as the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce have declined to name the company behind the deal.

The company was identified in the agenda for Davenport City Council Committee of the Whole. The agenda was removed from the city's website about 11 a.m. Monday to make updates, said Corey Spiegel, the city administrator.

The resolution asks for the approval of " ... a development agreement between the City of Davenport and Seefried Industrial Properties, Inc for the development of a 2.9 million square foot distribution center and associated infrastructure improvements."

The resolution in the agenda added the following background information: