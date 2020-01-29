Ambrose in Davenport and Western in Moline partner on museum studies degree

The partnership, which launched in fall 2019, "basically knocks almost a full year off" finishing a master's in museum studies, she said. "It's hugely advantageous for our Ambrose students. There have been 18 students who have gone from Ambrose to get the master's at WIU in the past decade, and there currently are 20 SAU art-history majors.

"A lot of Western students do internships in the area," including at the Figge and Putnam museums, Switzer said. "We highly value professional development. We have a 97% job placement rating, which is really unusual."

"There's been a real boom in the museum industry, which is expected to continue through the 2020s," she said, noting there are more U.S. museums than total locations of Starbucks and McDonald's combined. "It's not just nationwide but around the world, in China. People don’t realize how many jobs there are in the museum industry."

In 2018, there were 35,900 people in the U.S in jobs like curators, archivists and other museum staff, earning median pay of $48,400. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the total number to grow by 3,300 jobs through 2028.