Ambrose in Davenport and Western in Moline partner on museum studies degree

St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University will host a free Museum Studies and Art History Symposium on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturdayat the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The event starts at 10 a.m. Friday with WIU museum-studies grad student presentations, followed by SAU undergrad art-history presentations at 2 p.m.
There will be a reception at 5 p.m., and at 6 p.m. Heidi Lung, PhD, board president of the Iowa Museum Association and leader of the museum studies program at the University of Iowa, will present the address: "Making Meaning Together: Reflections on a Transformative Practice."
The two-day event aims to promote a new partnership between the two Q-C schools and let students know about the integrated bachelor's/master's program that can be done in five years.
"For an art history major, they can roll up to nine credits over to count toward museum studies at WIU," Terri Switzer, SAU professor and director of the art history and museum studies programs, said recently.
The partnership, which launched in fall 2019, "basically knocks almost a full year off" finishing a master's in museum studies, she said. "It's hugely advantageous for our Ambrose students. There have been 18 students who have gone from Ambrose to get the master's at WIU in the past decade, and there currently are 20 SAU art-history majors.
"A lot of Western students do internships in the area," including at the Figge and Putnam museums, Switzer said. "We highly value professional development. We have a 97% job placement rating, which is really unusual."
"There's been a real boom in the museum industry, which is expected to continue through the 2020s," she said, noting there are more U.S. museums than total locations of Starbucks and McDonald's combined. "It's not just nationwide but around the world, in China. People don’t realize how many jobs there are in the museum industry."
In 2018, there were 35,900 people in the U.S in jobs like curators, archivists and other museum staff, earning median pay of $48,400. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the total number to grow by 3,300 jobs through 2028.
"We have had a number of undergraduate students come to us from St. Ambrose University's art history program, so we know firsthand what excellent students they are," Pamela White, head of the WIU museum studies graduate program, said.
“They’ll save some money, they’ll save some time,” SAU archivist Onnica Marquez said of students under the new partnership. “My goal at SAU is get them prepared for internships or grad school. If you’re into museums, in this area, there are plenty of places to choose from.”
A 31-year-old Northern Illinois University grad, she earned a WIU-QC master's in museum studies after two years, in 2013. When Marquez was a kid, her mom occasionally let her skip school and took her to the Putnam.
“I always really loved ancient Egypt, had a great connection with Isis Neferit there," she said. "One day, it was brought to my attention, yeah, you could work at a museum.”
She and Tessa Pozzi, the Figge's membership and database manager, will be part of a Saturday 11 a.m. panel discussion about museum jobs. Pozzi, 25, was an art-history major at SAU, was Marquez’s work-study student (a paid position) for two years, and got her Figge job after a summer 2016 internship.
“I’ve always loved museums,” Pozzi said. “My mom being from here, whenever I would visit, our grandparents would always take us to the Putnam.”
“I knew even in high school, that I wanted to go into some kind of museum work,” she said. “I love all museums – history, science. But art is definitely my biggest passion. I collect art, I make art (printmaking).”
Saturday will help students understand “how we got into our careers, to help guide them on their own journeys,” Pozzi said. “Your path isn’t always direct. Some people get into museums from corporate work, especially working in development.”
Marquez also helps teach a class at Ambrose in exhibitions and collections management. Other Saturday panelists include Monae Verbeke, senior research associate at the Institute for Learning Innovation; Sarah Connors, operations director at Discover Muscatine, and Julia Evans, museum services project manager at Edwards Creative.