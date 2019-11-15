BETTENDORF — From towering wedding cakes to modestly sized macarons, there's something for every sweet tooth at Small Town Pastry.
Owner and baker Janice Hubbard bubbled about behind the counter one recent afternoon, chatting with customers and packing up everything from tarts to cupcakes and beyond in pretty pink boxes. Years in the making, Hubbard opened her shop this summer at 4572 Wyndham Drive, Bettendorf.
The Davenport woman has enjoyed baking since she was a kid, she said, and had baked items such as cakes out of her house. She was working in chiropractic research and doing a little teaching at Palmer College of Chiropractic, “and just decided a couple years ago to switch careers and go kind of full steam into pastry and baking,” she said.
It “just really kind of evolved into wanting to have a store front.”
From the get-go, she actually was caught between attending pastry school and chiropractic school, but made the leap into chiropractic.
“I loved it, and it was a great career,” she said. “But I just really missed … making things and being creative and that kind of thing. I felt more at peace when I was baking."
"As much as I love chiropractic, especially the research, it just — something just kept pulling me back to baking.”
So she started an online pastry program through Escoffier, a culinary arts school. “When I went into it, I was really thinking more American baking and cakes and that kind of thing, but they really turned me on to breads and French pastries," she said. "I really fell in love with (it), especially the French pastries.”
When she made the decision to open a shop, she knew she wanted to include a little bit of everything she loved, so she offers everything from wedding and birthday cakes, cupcakes, quiches, tarts, cookies and brownies to eclairs, macarons, croissants and more.
“We make our croissants from scratch every day,” she said.
Having such a mix of options is very accommodating to customers, she said. “I think having the French pastries gives people a little bit (of) something different to choose from.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are certainly a lot of choices. Some of the day's offerings are “things that I just feel like making because they're fun,” she said, or items that she enjoys that she wants customers to try, too. Some options are driven by the season, she said, adding that right now, they are making a lot of pumpkin- and apple-flavored treats. She also takes requests, she added.
Small Town Pastry also offers a full espresso bar packed with yummy Caffe Umbria coffees (out of Seattle), as well as hot teas that folks can pair with their pastries, Hubbard said.
She found inspiration for her shop through visiting others, she said, including one in Chicago and one in Iowa City where she worked internships.
Once she decided what she wanted to do, she needed to find a place where she could do it. It took a couple of years to find the perfect location, she said. She settled on a space that's housed in the first commercial building in what was an all-residential area of Bettendorf, near the intersection of Crow Creek and Middle roads.
“I think, you know, we're such a neighborhood bakery,” she said. “We have kids ride their bikes up. … It's nice. I like this location.”
The shop is modern, clean and cozy, with several tables and ample parking. Wall hangings crafted from an area artist are hung on one wall, and Hubbard plans to feature a different local artist about every six months.
Not only can folks pick up whatever they'll find in the display cases, treats may be ordered in advance, too, from pastries for events, macaroons and cupcakes for birthday parties, multitiered cakes for weddings, and everything in between. Hubbard asks for advance notice, though, as the shop employs only a few bakers, some of whom start their days at 2:30 and 3 a.m., to fill orders for the bakery and for customers, including an area coffee shop, she said.
“Everything's custom,” she said, “especially when you're looking at cakes.”
This week, two display cakes were out on the counter, including one painted to look like beautiful, multicolored stained glass.
“We can accommodate a lot of different tastes and we want people to try new things,” Hubbard said. “Just come in,” she said, "and enjoy some good food.”