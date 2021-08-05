 Skip to main content
American Bank and Trust Company to open new branch in downtown Rock Island
topical top story

American Bank and Trust Company to open new branch in downtown Rock Island

  • Updated
Rock Island State of the City address

2019 file photo: Jeff Rose from American Bank and Trust and Mayor Mike Thoms talk to each other before the mayor gives the Rock Island State of the City address during the Rotary and Kiwanis meeting at the Botanical Center on Monday.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

American Bank and Trust Company has purchased of 1600 5th Ave, Rock Island, for a permanent Downtown Rock Island branch. The branch is projected to open in October 2021.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our strong support of Downtown Rock Island, local businesses, and consumers. American Bank & Trust is proud to participate in the resurgence of Downtown Rock Island,” said Jeff Rose, President and CEO of American Bank & Trust in a release. “We look forward to supporting the thriving commercial and small business enterprises, as well as growing families who call Downtown Rock Island home.”

American Bank & Trust will offer the area an in-branch, full-service banking, as well as online and digital help. 

“The city of Rock Island is very excited to see this empty building be revitalized and productive again. American Bank and Trust has been committed to, and part of, the city of Rock Island for many years. They are continuing this tradition by committing to this new location downtown Rock Island,” said Mike Thoms, Mayor of Rock Island in the release.

