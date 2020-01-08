American Cruise Lines coming to River Heritage Park this year

It’s official: American Cruise Lines will dock at River Heritage Park as soon as April 1.

This comes weeks after Viking Cruise Lines, the world’s largest river cruise company, struck a deal to dock at River Heritage Park as early as 2022.

"We're putting the 'port' back in 'Davenport,'" joked J.J. Condon, alderman at-large.

American Cruise Lines already docks at Oneida Landing but will transition to River Heritage Park over the coming months.

Per a 20-year agreement approved Wednesday night by the Davenport City Council, ACL will have first priority to a riverfront parcel along the Great Lawn, in the park’s northeast half.

Through December 2021, or until Viking docks, ACL will also have access to a parcel along the riverfront between Treaty Plaza and the Rotary Gazebo.

American also agreed to contribute up to $30,000 for the cost of docking improvements. Rent of $1.00 per passenger will also be paid.

The park will still be owned and maintained by the city of Davenport.