American Cruise Lines coming to River Heritage Park this year

It’s official: American Cruise Lines will dock at River Heritage Park as soon as April 1.
This comes weeks after Viking Cruise Lines, the world’s largest river cruise company, struck a deal to dock at River Heritage Park as early as 2022.
"We're putting the 'port' back in 'Davenport,'" joked J.J. Condon, alderman at-large.
American Cruise Lines already docks at Oneida Landing but will transition to River Heritage Park over the coming months.
Per a 20-year agreement approved Wednesday night by the Davenport City Council, ACL will have first priority to a riverfront parcel along the Great Lawn, in the park’s northeast half.
Through December 2021, or until Viking docks, ACL will also have access to a parcel along the riverfront between Treaty Plaza and the Rotary Gazebo.
American also agreed to contribute up to $30,000 for the cost of docking improvements. Rent of $1.00 per passenger will also be paid.
The park will still be owned and maintained by the city of Davenport.
"We appreciate the long history that we have with Davenport and are thrilled with this new partnership," said Charles B. Robertson, Vice President of American Cruise Lines. "This year will be our biggest year ever on the Mississippi and with more ships currently under construction, this partnership will ensure our continued growth with Davenport. We plan to have 16 dockings this year and double that in 2021 and beyond."
Together, Viking and American could bring thousands of tourists to the Quad Cities.
But in the short-term, it's unclear when vehicle accessibility will be restored to the park. Last April, the train tracks between East River Drive and River Heritage Park were raised by Canadian Pacific to the chagrin of city officials, blocking several crossings throughout the city.
Although a newly negotiated deal stipulates that the tracks will be lowered in 2020, a precise timeline has yet to be worked out.
Kyle Gripp, alderman at-large, said it was "very unlikely" the crossing near River Heritage Park would be back to normal by April 1.
But the biggest unknown is springtime flooding, which could prevent boats from docking in the first place. Early indicators suggest another flood is hurtling toward the region.
Still, the unknowns aren't dampening enthusiasm for the arrival of ACL and Viking to River Heritage Park.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase the city of Davenport," Gripp told City Council. "The agreement is very similar to what Viking has. I look forward to the year, very shortly, not next year but the following year, where we'll have two different boats at River Heritage Park on a weekly basis.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.