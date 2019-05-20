DAVENPORT — To celebrate its 100th birthday, American Legion Post 26 hosted dozens of veterans, relatives, and civic leaders at its building in Davenport on Sunday afternoon.
The lunchtime event featured speeches from local military and political leaders as well as music, food, reflections on the organization’s century of advocacy and ruminations on its future.
“In the 100 years of the American Legion’s existence, it has absolutely lived up to the highest ideals of advocating for veterans,” said Maj. Gen. Chris Gentry, U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, First Army at Rock Island Arsenal, in a speech at the Legion hall.
The American Legion is a 501(c)(19) war veterans’ nonprofit based in Indianapolis. It was founded in Paris, in March 1919, by American soldiers following World War I.
As of its 100th birthday, the organization boasts some 2 million members across more than 13,000 posts worldwide. Its greatest achievements include the passage of the 1944 “GI Bill,” or Servicemen's Readjustment Act, a sweeping act that democratized college and paved for the way for the suburbanization of America.
In 1982, the Legion became the single largest contributor to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, in Washington, D.C., with a $1 million donation. The wall, a black granite structure that has become an icon of American architecture and patriotism, draws around 5 million visits each year.
Members of Post 26 in Davenport said that they joined the American Legion for the same reason many enlisted in the military: to serve.
“I felt like I owed my country something,” said Donald L. Howard, a 14-year member of the American Legion.
In the early 1960s, Howard served as an airman first class in the U.S. Air Force. He was only 19-years-old when he moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., a hub of training and operations for the Air Force. In Colorado Springs, he met two things that changed his life: his wife, a mathematics teacher, and life outside the family farm, in Pennsylvania.
“I was a hick out in Pennsylvania, living on a farm. I was one of the few in my family that got out of Pennsylvania," said Howard, who remembered fondly his three-and-a-half years in Colorado Springs. "I had a good time there.”
In 2017, the American Legion elected its first-ever female national commander, Denise Rohan, an Iowa native who currently lives in Wisconsin.
A few years before, Davenport's Post 26 elected its own first-ever female leader, Marlene Marolf, a former marine who was present at Sunday’s event.
"I was raised in a patriotic family," she said. Her father served in the Army, and she had two sons serve in the Marines. She benefited from the GI Bill's provisions for a college education. "The military has given me so much," Marolf said.
Members of the American Legion come from a wide range of positions with the U.S. Armed Forces. A full list of membership eligibility requirements can be found at legion.org/membership/faq.
“There is no rank in the American Legion,” said Mike Novak, commander of Post 26, in his speech before the hall. “We’re all legionnaires, we’re all comrades. We work together for the same common goals.”
Congressman Dave Loebsack, a Democrat who has represented Iowa's second congressional district since 2007, spoke about the Legion's policy advocacy.
“I have witnessed personally the importance of the American Legion since I’ve been in office,” Loebsack said, discussing how Legion members and officials frequently lobby him about various issues.
“While people think lobbying is a bad word, it’s not a bad word. All it means is that you’re coming to advocate your causes and concerns to me,” he said. “And there are a lot of things we have to do for veterans.”
Loebsack has announced that he will retire from Congress after the end of his seventh term. On Sunday he was candid about the difficulties facing the Legion, as veterans of the “greatest generation” age and the share of the U.S. population with military experience declines, according to Pew Research Center.
“I know that you struggle to get younger veterans to come and be a part of this post, and other posts,” Loebsack said. “I will get the word out so long as I’m in office, and even when I’m not, as much as I possibly can, about the benefits of the American Legion and posts like this.”
Other members at the centennial celebration acknowledged past problems recruiting younger veterans. But few expressed panic or concern.
“We’ll survive,” said Mike Matson, Davenport alderman, 7th Ward, and the previous commander of Post 26. “Our membership is still pretty good. We’re the third-largest legion in the state of Iowa.”
According to Matson, he and the late Allan Johnston, another former commander of Post 26, helped find and rescue the Legion’s 4,000-pound, 2-foot-thick concrete and marble emblem from destruction.
Years ago the emblem was buried under rubble at The Dock restaurant. The emblem was removed soon before the building was demolished.
The emblem now stands outside the Legion building’s front entrance, a symbol of the organization’s pride and heritage.
“The American Legion is important because we take care of our veterans,” said Dave Jones, vice-commander of Post 26. He called himself “blessed” for his 12-years with the American Legion.
Like others, Jones acknowledged the need for “an infusion of younger veterans.”
“Some posts die out due to membership,” he said. “But I think as long as we are active in the community, we will maintain. I don’t have any doubts. It’ll persevere.”