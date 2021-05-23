‘American Picker’ donates plaque to LeClaire House

In the 1940s, the building was transferred to the city of Davenport and moved to the grounds of the Davenport Public Museum, a precursor to the Putnam Museum, at 7th and Brady streets, according to research by the Richardson Sloane Special Collections Department of the Davenport Library. And in the 1960s, there was discussion of moving it “up the hill” when the new Putnam opened at 12th and Division streets.

That did not happen, though, as the Treaty House and the old museum buildings were demolished after the new location opened. A few years previously, the authenticity of the Treaty House was questioned, as its appearance had changed, both inside and out, from when it was built.

While the authenticity question may never be answered, it’s clear that all that remains of the Treaty House today are an engraving and a couple of photos. And, now, the plaque.

Rodney Collier, owner of the Grasshopper building, said he got the plaque from an acquaintance who bought it at an estate sale and told him about it because she knew of his love of history.