'American Pickers' coming back to Illinois; looking for leads on hidden treasures
'American Pickers' coming back to Illinois; looking for leads on hidden treasures

Pickers060510js

From left, Danielle Colby, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz speak to their "American Pickers" fans at a 2010 LeClaire festival in honor of the reality TV show.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

The American Pickers are coming back to Illinois and plan to film episodes of the The History Channel series in the state throughout May.

According to a news release issued by Cineflix USA, the show is looking for leads to those hidden treasures that make the show a hit with viewers. 

Anyone with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through should send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. 

"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the world of antique "picking" on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques.

It stars Mike Wolfe and Davenport natives Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby. Wolfe owns Antique Archaeology in LeClaire.

