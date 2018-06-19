The “Kid Pickers” episode of “American Pickers” in 2015 was one of the most popular shows ever on the History cable hit, so Mike Wolfe — the original Kid Picker himself — is picking a new class of young pickers to join him in LeClaire on June 30 for another Kid Picker Flea Market.
Dozens of kid collectors ages 7-17 are expected, not only to show off their best finds, but to get some practice setting up their own pop-up store, creating interesting displays, polishing their pitches and negotiating sales and trades, and picking up new skills from “pickin’ peers” from across the state and across the country, according to a Tuesday release from the LeClaire Tourism Bureau.
Today is the deadline to sign up at https://kidpickers.wufoo.com/forms/z1yx39tu1bmbcx5.
Participating Kid Pickers will also receive a free ticket to ride the iconic LeClaire riverboat Twilight.
The flea market will be held Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 117 S. Front St., LeClaire, set up on the south end of the levee.
Children have been a growing fan base for Wolfe's reality series as well as customers at his LeClaire business, Antique Archaeology, 115 Davenport St. In 2013, he released the book, "Kid Pickers" and website kidpickers.com.
"They've inspired us tremendously over the years," Wolfe told the Dispatch/Argus in 2015. "It's going to be really cool. The idea of a flea market where all the kids are vendors is something I don't think anyone's done before."
About 30 pint-size vendors sold their unique finds on the LeClaire levee, and the market encourages kids to collect, learn about, buy and sell their picks. Before launching “American Pickers” with pal Frank Fritz, Wolfe put 60,000 miles on his van each year as he traversed the country in search of cool finds.
His anonymity ended in January 2010, with the debut of "American Pickers," a concept he pitched to various networks for five years before it was picked up by History and became a hit.
Planned activities for the June 30 flea market are:
- Finding Home, a family band consisting of five kids ages 11-18, will be performing.
- Food will be provided by local youth organizations.
- The River Valley Optimist Club will host Big Wheel races from 11 a.m. to noon.
- The president of the Buffalo Bill Museum will have an exhibit showcasing the history of the telephone.
- Two upcycling craft projects and face painting.
- Riverboat Twilight 90-minute sightseeing cruises at 11 a.m. 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information, contact event organizers at kids@antiquearchaeology.com.