American Water foundation awards $15,000 for COVID-19 help

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Family Resources and the River Bend Foodbank will receive $5,000 each from the American Water Charitable Foundation of Iowa American Water for their COVID-19 relief efforts.
“Now more than ever, we must all play a part to help aid, protect and support the health of our fellow Iowans,” Randy Moore, Iowa American Water president, said in a news release. "We are grateful to these organizations for the incredible work they are doing to care for people and save lives."
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley operates under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As a donor-supported volunteer organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 7 through 18, throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
Family Resources provides a safe place for children, families and individuals. Its mission to strengthen children and families guides the organization to provide quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions with respect to diversity.
River Bend Foodbank leads the community-wide effort to end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The organization leverages partnerships to help people in need stabilize their lives, engages the public in hunger issues, advocates on behalf of hungry people, and distributes surplus food through a network of hunger-relief agency partners and programs.
The $5,000 donation to River Bend is in addition to a $100,000 donation the American Water Charitable Foundation made in March to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, of which River Bend Foodbank is a member.
In March, Iowa American Water was one of the first water utilities to suspend shut-offs for nonpayment and restored previously interrupted residential customer service. Iowa American Water has also suspended late fees until further notice and is working with customers who are experiencing hardships, including offering the option to apply for payment programs and its H2O Help to Others emergency assistance program administered by Community Action of Eastern Iowa.
Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing water services to approximately 216,000 people.
