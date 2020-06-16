American Water foundation awards $15,000 for COVID-19 help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Family Resources and the River Bend Foodbank will receive $5,000 each from the American Water Charitable Foundation of Iowa American Water for their COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Now more than ever, we must all play a part to help aid, protect and support the health of our fellow Iowans,” Randy Moore, Iowa American Water president, said in a news release. "We are grateful to these organizations for the incredible work they are doing to care for people and save lives."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley operates under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As a donor-supported volunteer organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 7 through 18, throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Family Resources provides a safe place for children, families and individuals. Its mission to strengthen children and families guides the organization to provide quality services that engage community resources to create effective solutions with respect to diversity.