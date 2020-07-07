Amerigroup Iowa donates laptops to brain-injury clubhouse

Amerigroup Iowa has donated four computers to Empower House — the QCA Brain Injury Clubhouse in Davenport — to increase access for Iowans with brain injuries for virtual learning programs and remote social and emotional activities.

The computers will support Empower House and the Quad-Cities with tools and resources to promote independence and encourage virtual connections through social activities and programs, a news release said.

“Amerigroup Iowa is pleased to partner with Empower House to ensure individuals have the resources to stay connected, promote health and wellness, and enable emotional and social support,” said Jeffrey Jones, president, Amerigroup Iowa. “This program is an extension of our digital-first approach as a company, to connect with members when they want and how they want it, putting them at the center.”

Empower House provides empowerment for a more purposeful life after brain injury. A Clubhouse is a place where people with brain injuries come to be productive and enjoy contributing to a common cause.

Empower House also helps people learn work skills and find jobs.