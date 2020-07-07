Amerigroup Iowa donates laptops to brain-injury clubhouse

Amerigroup Iowa has donated four computers to Empower House — the QCA Brain Injury Clubhouse in Davenport — to increase access for Iowans with brain injuries for virtual learning programs and remote social and emotional activities.
The computers will support Empower House and the Quad-Cities with tools and resources to promote independence and encourage virtual connections through social activities and programs, a news release said.
“Amerigroup Iowa is pleased to partner with Empower House to ensure individuals have the resources to stay connected, promote health and wellness, and enable emotional and social support,” said Jeffrey Jones, president, Amerigroup Iowa. “This program is an extension of our digital-first approach as a company, to connect with members when they want and how they want it, putting them at the center.”
Empower House provides empowerment for a more purposeful life after brain injury. A Clubhouse is a place where people with brain injuries come to be productive and enjoy contributing to a common cause.
Empower House also helps people learn work skills and find jobs.
“COVID-19 has been especially hard on some of the members of Empower House who rely on the activities, social programs and the sense of belonging that the Clubhouse gives them,” said Claire Motto Steil, Empower House co-founder.
“The laptops will be used throughout the Clubhouse facility and will also help connect with members and run programming virtually during the pandemic,” she said. “We are grateful for this donation from Amerigroup Iowa and for all their support for our members and community.”
According to the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa, more than 100,000 Iowans live with disabilities related to brain injuries and nearly 40,000 Iowans suffer traumatic brain injuries every year.
The daily activity of Empower House is organized around a structured system known as the work-ordered day. This six-hour period, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, resembles business hours of the working community.
Empower House is affiliated with Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa.
For more information, go to https://empowerhouseqca.org/
