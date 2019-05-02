{{featured_button_text}}

Ray Glazek can smell the danger.

His two-seat Jeep is eight inches deep in water, inching forward like a snail.

He smells something burning, so he calmly stops and reverses. “That smells tells me the water’s getting close to the engine,” he said.

050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-9.jpg

Ray Glazek, a South Shore Drive resident, drives through floodwater in front of his home in Moline.

Glazek is on a low-speed, high-risk mission to deliver mail he picked up at the post office to his sister. She lives a home run’s distance from his own home on South Shore Drive in Moline.

The 400-foot journey should take all of 10 seconds. But amid historic flooding, it takes Glazek three minutes.

In these houses, if someone’s water levels are flush with their floor, driving fast will send a wake into their living room,” Glazek said.

Television icon Fred Rogers liked to remind viewers that, amid disaster, “look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

In Rock Island County, historic flooding has claimed homes, cars, boats, basements, sump pumps, wildlife and time.

But it has also brought out the helpers.

Denise Browning is one such helper. The general manager of Sunset Marina, in Rock Island, Browning has worked tirelessly to prevent damage to boats and public property.

With flooding, boats can float adrift of their docking and suffer expensive damages. Marina officials began warning boaters about flooding issues as early as March, Browning said.

050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-2.jpg

Steve Malmberg heads back to shore after checking on his boat docked in flooded Sunset Park and Marina Thursday in Rock Island.

To keep boaters apprised on the status of their vessels, she has been sending frequent emails updates to the community at Sunset Marina.

“Boaters could not get their heads wrapped around what was going on,” she said. For peace of mind, and to alert owners to situations as they unfold, Browning has been texting pictures of individual boats to their owners.

She said she has a simple code: people first, boats second.

“It’s not a good situation,” she said on Wednesday afternoon, “but it’s better than what a lot of people are dealing with.”

Crews will transport owners to their boats from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. About 20 or so boaters each day have come down to inspect their boats.

One of them was Kurt Love, of Rock Island, a lifelong boater who stopped by the marina on Thursday afternoon in full flood attire to inspect his wayward vessel. “It’s the first time I’ve rescued a boat that size,” he said.

He was relieved to discover that it did not sustain damage. He estimated that damages could cost him $4,000.

Love thanked his own helpers, including John Kushmer, one of the rescue boatmen.

Helpers could also be found on less trafficked corridors of the county. Along the western rim of Rock Island, the Rock River has unleashed torrents of water into homes and roadways.

Neighbors of one small riverfront street near Edison Jr. High School said the water level had risen two inches overnight and another inch on Thursday morning.

Rising floodwaters blocked hundreds of feet of road on 42nd Avenue, where neighbors Peggy Geiger and John van Norman live.

On Thursday morning, the two bought the biggest water pump they could find to try and save Geiger’s basement, where half a dozen pumps were already battling four inches of water.

It was no use. “We waited half an hour to see if that pump would put out the water,” van Norman said, “and evidently it was coming in faster than we could pump it out.”

Now Geiger has had to evacuate to a motel in Moline. The floodwater could take days to recede.

Van Norman has lived in his home since 2002. He said current flooding was worse than earlier ones.

“They don’t even compare to this one,” he said. “I can almost guarantee you this will be the record flood, over ‘93.”

Around noon on Thursday, the National Weather Service announced that the Mississippi River had reached an all-time high crest of 22.64’, breaking the record set in 1993. The river continued to rise through Thursday evening.

“This flood here is more than a little diversion for me,” said Geiger as she packed her car to leave for the motel. “It’s serious for me.”

Some might wonder why men and women with automobiles and airplanes continue to live in places that flood. Why not move to warmer climes, or at least to higher land?

Some Quad-Citians in flood zones admitted that they’ve considered leaving. Many have lived other places, only to return.

What keeps men and women committed to this land, their home, is something that can’t get washed away: community.

“People down here are decent,” Glazek said. “I moved down here for the river, but I got a bonus with the neighbors.

“We all look out for each other.”

