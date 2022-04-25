An act of kindness helped a DeWitt family become whole. Now they're raising funds to help others adopt

DEWITT — Anxiety, anticipation and a whole bunch of "what-ifs" — these are what plague a family trying to adopt a child. Brittany Berrie knows them well.

The mother of three has shared her own family's adoption story and listened to others. And they've all shared fears of the justice system taking a turn — court dates being moved and delayed, finding and keeping one or more lawyers, and all the costs associated with them.

An act of kindness made it possible for Berrie to adopt her daughter, Gracie Johnson, and now they're working together to pay that kindness forward.

The Adopted Closet, a nonprofit clothing shop started by Berrie, sells items both in-store during the warmer months, out of the family garage at 814 10th St. in DeWitt and online all year round. All the clothes are donated, and Berrie said only a fraction of their stock is available for purchase because of overwhelming inventory.

Donation boxes are located at the store, at 1535 W George Washington Blvd. in Davenport, at 1610 Mississippi Blvd. in Bettendorf and at 900 Davies Court in Eldridge.

Proceeds from the store go toward paying for adoptive families’ legal fees. The Adopted Closet is Berrie's practice of paying forward the kindness her family received during their adoption process. The family's current goal is to fund all adoptions made in Scott County on National Adoption Day, Nov. 19.

Gracie's adoption journey spans more than a decade and was the catalyst for the Adopted Closet.

Berrie met her oldest daughter when she was just 3 days old. She learned about Gracie the night before she was born and said she knew from that moment that they were connected.

“The bond was immediate,” Berrie said.

By the time Gracie was 4 weeks old, Berrie and her husband were caring for her full-time and became her legal guardians four years later. However, the family wasn’t able to adopt Gracie for another seven years.

The couple had always hoped to adopt Gracie, Berrie said, but cost was a major barrier. Lawyers hadn’t given her an exact number, but they emphasized how expensive the endeavor would be — an expense that they couldn’t take on at the time. So the family put it on the backburner, and Gracie’s younger siblings were born under a different surname. It wasn’t until 2020 that things changed.

While attending Berrie’s brother’s wedding, Berrie’s cousin, Casie, heard that Gracie had not been adopted. When Casie learned why the family hadn’t moved forward with the process, she offered to pay any and all legal expenses.

They filed for adoption in January 2021, and it was finalized on July 6.

Nothing really changed, Gracie said, since her family had always been her family, adoption or not. But, she did finally get to share her father’s and sibling’s last name.

“That's the one thing that really made me happy,” Gracie said.

From there, Berrie knew she had to thank her cousin somehow. She decided to hold a clothes sale to raise money for another family's adoption expenses, and after gathering items from garage sales and collecting many more donated clothes than expected, they made $3,000 in the first weekend. It was clear then that they could make this one sale into a dedicated nonprofit, and help more than just one family.

With only a few months of funding under their belt, Berrie said proceeds from the Adopted Closet were able to help a family pay for the adoption of its two sons in November.

"It made me really happy to make those people happy," Gracie said.

Gracie will have her own clothing line out this fall in the store and online, featuring jean jackets outfitted with patches and backs from other donated clothing. She's still getting used to the sewing machine, she said, but she's been practicing by making clothes for Barbie dolls, which will also be for sale.

It's Gracie’s way of finding a use for donations that can't be put online or on the rack, Berrie said, because of wear, stains or other problems. Less than 10% of their stock is donated somewhere else or repurposed.

The 12-year-old is adding her skills at mending to learning how to run a small business and nonprofit, helping at the store's cash register and going through stock. All this hasn't narrowed her career aspirations too much, though.

"I've always really wanted to be a designer, but I want to be a lot of other things too," Gracie said.

Berrie doesn't know how much the adoption expenses were; her cousin has kept that information close to the chest. But no matter how much it cost, she knows that having Gracie and getting to help other families like theirs is worth more than anything monetary.

"That's how we can thank Casie, just by pushing on and paying it forward," Berrie said.

