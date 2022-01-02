An 'eagle eye': Here are tips for capturing great photos of the bald eagles in the Quad-Cities

Bald eagles make their home in the Quad-Cities in January and February, and the area has great places to see them close enough to get photos.
“A lot of people around here don’t understand the national treasure we have up and down the Mississippi River and being able to see the eagles," photographer Burt Gearhart told the Times in 2018. “It’s our nation’s symbol. It’s our nation’s bird. Eagles are not just around all the time, they’re not commonplace. “We only get to see them in the wintertime, and we get to see them because they have to move south for food. We’re fortunate."
Eagles like the easiest food source they can find, and congregate near locks and dams because the water below the locks generally doesn’t freeze. When waters freeze north of the Quad-Cities, the birds can’t fish, so they move south.
“We have absolutely one of the best opportunities in the United States to photograph bald eagles here in LeClaire,” Gearhart said of the Quad-City region. “We don’t have the highest counts. But in terms of the quality of being able to see them and the experience, it’s untouched.”
Eagle watchers can get out of their cars and walk about 50 feet and get on the boardwalk at Lock and Dam 14 in LeClaire. “You pull into the parking lot near the Corps of Engineers office, and there is a boardwalk.”
“The photography opportunity is on the boardwalk at the service lock,” he said. “The eagles are fishing 50 feet in front of you. Lock and Dam 14 is absolutely unique for the access.”
When eagles catch fish, they often fly over spectators to land in trees in the parking lot.
“You’re standing there looking up,” Gearhart said. “You can photograph them as they’re eating and get very close up.”
People come from all over the United States, and sometimes from other countries, to see the birds, Gearhart said. “On a weekend, it’s an absolute zoo” at Lock and Dam 14.
“If you don’t get to the boardwalk where you can watch them fish early and get a place, you’re not going to get on the boardwalk,” he said.
Another tip: At Lock and Dam 14 in LeClaire, the Mississippi River flows east and west. “You can’t really do much photography there until after lunch because the sun’s in your eyes,” Gearhart said.
If you're looking for eagles in the mornings, head to Lock and Dam 15 at Rock Island and Davenport, Sunset Marina in Rock Island, or Concord Street or Credit Island, Davenport.
If you want numbers, but not proximity, head to Lock and Dam 13 in Clinton. “You can see the trees almost covered with white from the eagles’ heads, there are so many of them.”
Gearhart suggests a telephoto lens, which creates an optical illusion that makes photos appear as though the picture was taken at eye level.
“It’s just the compression of the lens,” Gearhart explains.
And be patient, he warned. Sometimes, a struggle will break out between two birds. “Rather than catch their own fish, they’ll go out and try to steal a fish from the one that’s got it. They’ll collide and drop the fish.”