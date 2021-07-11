'An exercise in creativity': Quad-Cities bike shops get by as business booms without supply to support it

In 2020 business was so good for Healthy Habits it was almost unmanageable, and is still better than it was in 2019. If supply would keep up it would be even better.

The supply of children's and lower-end bikes has been severely low for almost a year, Grell said. They've had to turn away beginner cyclists because they don't have the types of bikes they're looking for. The shop also sells used bikes, which has helped provide customers with bikes.

"It's disappointing to not be able to take care of a customer, you feel like you're letting them down, but it's completely out of our hands," Grell said.

Before he opened the shop, Wright began ordering bikes just as demand started to rise last summer. He said if he had ordered bikes any later, he might have not gotten them until 2021. There’s about a month-and-a-half wait for the bicycles he’s ordered right now.

“I'm in the Midwest here, I need bikes in April, May, June, not October, November, December,” Wright said.

Finding parts to repair bikes has also proven to be difficult. Jerry & Sparky's anticipated the boom and bought what was available to prepare, but some are still on a wait list.