‘An interesting uncovering’: Davenport garden walk showcases McClellan Heights landscape

Rich Clewell and Christine Ameling are still discovering hidden features in the landscape surrounding the McClellan Heights home they bought in March when snow covered the ground.

Trees provide the outlines of the Davenport property – there is a huge bur oak in the front yard whose branches frame views of the Mississippi River. Along a path next to the driveway grow a half dozen conifers of various shapes, textures and shades of green. And sprinkled throughout there are more towering oaks, various sumacs with green-yellow leaves and redbuds and dogwoods that bloom white and pink in spring.

And under these trees, there are all kinds of perennial and bulb plants that are revealing themselves as the season progresses, beginning with a burst of yellow daffodils in the spring. Also coming to the fore: various stone and brick paths, some seeming to lead to nowhere at all, that Clewell is uncovering and rebuilding.

“I puzzle about the landscape,” Clewell said one recent day, sitting on the brick patio. “It’s been quite an interesting uncovering. There were new colors seemingly every day in spring. A hawthorn bloomed overnight. I think things will be coming up through the year. It’s a panoply of color.”