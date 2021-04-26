'An opportunity I couldn't pass up': Aschliman takes reins as Bettendorf Public Library director

It wasn't until she was out of college that Jillian Aschliman realized what career path she wanted to follow.

After receiving her bachelor's degree in English from Augustana College in 2007, Aschliman was working at a book publishing company in Naperville, Ill., but felt like something was missing.

Originally from St. Charles, Ill., Aschliman returned to Augustana to work as a hall director, and heard one of her colleagues was planning to go to library school.

"A light bulb went off, like, that's a thing. You can do that," said Aschliman, who received her master's degree in library and information sciences at University of Wisconsin-Madison. "I loved working with publishing because I was really interested in promoting books and literacy and then working at Augustana in a residence hall, what I loved about that job was connecting students to organizations or the right departments. So the library really melded those two loves into one."

That love has led Aschliman to Bettendorf, where she has taken over as director of the Bettendorf Public Library. She succeeds Sue Sharp, who resigned on April 1. Aschliman comes to Bettendorf after serving as the DeWitt Library director since 2016. She knows the area well, having also served as library director for the LeClaire Library director from 2012-16.