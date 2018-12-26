The crew behind Analog Arcade Bar are coming through with their promise to open a second location in Moline by the end of the year.
The owners of the downtown Davenport arcade bar announced in September they would open another Analog in the two-level building at 1405 5th Ave., Moline. It formerly housed The Venue and been vacant for two years.
The new Analog is slated to open at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, or New Year’s Eve, co-owner Dan Bush confirmed.
“We’ve been working until midnight every night to make sure we’d be open,” Bush said. “We’ll be open.”
Bush and his business partners — Rich Cooksey and Devon Wiese — took possession of the 11,000-square-foot property three months ago.
“It was a fast project,” said Cooksey, who led the buildout in Moline. “We saw it as kind of a historic restoration. We saw the potential of the building and wanted to get it to that point.”
The building is twice as big as the original Analog, and because of that, Bush said it will offer “more of everything.”
“We’re able to offer a lot more here,” he said. “We’re going to have games here we never would have been able to have at the one in Davenport.
“Our fear with the first location was having too much space. In reality, we quickly outgrew that space.”
The new digs will be filled with about 80 games, including pinball machines, old-school arcade games as well as interactive games such as six-person electronic trivia game.
“We’ve been driving all kinds of places to find games,” Bush said. “They’re all very cool.”
They scored big during one of their road trips, purchasing two dozen games at an auction hosted by Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa.
The Moline Analog will also have a 36-foot bar (built by Cooksey) and 20 beers on tap.
Bush expects opening day to be busy.
When the first Analog opened in October 2015 on the corner of 3rd and Brady streets in downtown Davenport, there was a line outside the door and a 45-minute wait to get inside.
Along with supporters, Bush said there were plenty of cynics.
“A lot of people said it was a fad that wasn’t going to last,” he said.
It has lasted.
Since Analog opened, arcade bars have opened in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, St. Louis, and Madison, Wisconsin. The concept has also taken off in Chicago and Des Moines.
“What makes it fun is being able to relive your childhood,” Bush said. “It’s a nice positive escape.”
Bush and the team said they are happy to be bringing that “positive escape” to downtown Moline.
“I don’t think people cross the river that much, so we’re excited to have new people check us out,” he said. “We’re really thought of as an amenity.”